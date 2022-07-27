Huge Filipino festival with street food and entertainment coming to Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
From authentic cuisine to a fashion show, a festival which celebrates the Philippines is returning to Norfolk.
The Barrio Fiesta is a Filipino festival of culture and it will take place outside East Tuddenham Village Hall in Mattishall Road on Saturday, August 6.
It will run from 8am until 7pm with the entertainment programme starting from 9am.
In terms of food there will be Filipino dishes, Chinese food, a barbecue, hog roast, ice cream and Asian groceries.
The entertainment includes live music, a disco, a fashion show and games.
There will also be a raffle with prizes ranging from an iPad to a stay at Dunston Hall.
The event, organised by PINAS the Filipino organisation in Norwich, has been running in Norfolk since 2010 and attracts people from across the county.
Tess Ward, one of the organisers, said: "If you can't come to the Philippines then let it come to you.
"Experience traditions, delicacies and watch Filipinos sharing their talents."
Entry costs £2, with under 12s free, and parking is £2.