How you can see Banksy’s spraycation creations one year on

Have you seen all of the Norfolk and Waveney Banksy works? - Credit: Sue Edwards

It was a year ago this month that world-famous graffiti artist Banksy confirmed that he was behind the artworks popping up across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Following his undercover visit to the region, a video was released online showcasing his "Great British Spraycation" at locations including Gorleston, Lowestoft and Cromer.

But if Banksy-fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of his original work, they may be disappointed as some have since been sold or relocated.

Here's how you can see all of Banksy's works in Norfolk and Waveney one year on.

1. Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad

The Banksy piece in Nicholas Everitt Park reads "We're all in the same boat." - Credit: Andrew Page

This work depicts three children on a boat under the tagline 'we're all in the same boat".

Oulton Broad Parish Council have since removed the boat, made from corrugated metal, over flooding fears as "it was blocking the flow of the landspring drain" - but it is believed it will be put in a museum.

The work was also covered with a screen to protect the mural and prevent fading.

2. Merrivale Model Village, Great Yarmouth

The original Banksy work (pictured) has been sold and replaced with a replica - Credit: Liz Coates

The miniature thatched stable with the words 'Go Big or Go Home' scrawled on the side was discovered at the Merrivale Model Village.

The house was originally placed in a protective box to be put on display but it has since been sold at auction for £1million to a private UK buyer.

The model village had a replacement made of the original stable to add to its Banksy trail, which also has several miniature recreations of the Norfolk works.

3. East Beach, Cromer

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy painted a group of hermit crabs being turned away from empty shells by another crab holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

The work is believed to be criticising second homes and holiday lets in popular getaway spots like north Norfolk.

It was recently vandalised - daubed in white and blue spray paint - but due to the protective covering, the vandalism was cleaned off without damage to the artwork.

4. Admiralty Road, Gorleston

The work on Admiralty Road depicts a couple dancing next to an accordian player - Credit: Liz Coates

On top of Yarmouth a bus stop, Banksy painted three life-size people - two dancing and another playing the accordion.

The local council placed barriers around the bus stop and a protective perspex cover over the work.

It remains in its highly visible spot with lots of angles to look from.

5. Gorleston beach wall

The piece on Gorleston beach wall was removed but will be put in a local museum - Credit: Banksy

One of the works in Gorleston - which depicted children being flung into the air on a rubber dinghy - was removed due to local sensitivities.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the artwork would undergo restoration work before being displayed at the Time and Tide museum in the town later this year.

The piece will then be found a more permanent home by the council to ensure it remains on public display locally.

6. Katwijk Way, Gorleston

The seagull piece was originally over a skip topped with 'chips' - Credit: Jasper King

The seagull Banksy artwork appeared on the side of a privately-owned block of flats on Katwijk Way.

As part of the artwork, polystyrene chips were placed in the skip below the seagull to make it look like the seagull was swooping down to eat the chips.

But in February this year, a Banksy art dealer issued a warning to the public after a mystery person emailed him alleging that he had "somehow acquired" part of the artwork - two of the chips made from insulation material from the skip.

Though the chips have been moved, the graffiti remains in place with a protective cover.

7. London Road, Lowestoft

The original Banksy artwork on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical store on London Road North before it was removed and sold for £2m - Credit: Joe Thompson

The work of a child making a sandcastle with a crowbar was originally on the side wall of Lowestoft Electrical.

The wall has since been removed and was sold by the landlord for £2million.

In response, a Gorleston artist in London Road North recreated the work and a local graphic designer in High Street recreated the piece in a mural of a vending machine to spark debate about selling a piece of public art.

8. North Beach, Lowestoft

One of the Lowestoft works was painted over and remains defaced - Credit: Richard Girling/Emma-lei Longhurst

This work depicts a rat leaning back in a deckchair under an umbrella while drinking a cocktail.

It was defaced with white paint in August 2021 before the local council could protect the work as others have been.

The rat has since been covered with perspex despite remaining defaced.

9. Gorleston seafront

The additions of local artist Emo have been removed by the council - Credit: Liz Coates

The arcade claw grabber, which was spray painted along Gorleston's seafront, was quickly protected by the council with a perspex cover after Banksy's visit.

It was later added to by local artist Emo, who painted teddy bears on the wall along with his tag. Emo's work was later defaced and replaced with 'ego', criticising the addition.

The additional paintings were removed by the council in September 2021 so the piece could be returned to its "original concept".

10. London Road, King's Lynn

Banksy added a tongue and an ice cream to a statue of one of King's Lynn's mayors - Credit: A still taken from Banksy's website

The statue of Frederick Savage, a King's Lynn machine maker who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides, is located at the junction of London Road and Guanock Place.

During Banksy's visit, he added new features to the statue with a pink tongue and an ice cream made of a traffic cone and foam filler.

The council removed the additions before Banksy claimed the work and though there have been discussions about putting them back, the council has said the location makes it a dangerous place for people to stop.