News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk zoo to offer free entry for dads on Father's Day

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:18 AM June 15, 2022
12 days of Christmas at Banham Zoo for the annual animal count.Day 3, a Siberian tiger lounging. PHO

12 days of Christmas at Banham Zoo for the annual animal count.Day 3, a Siberian tiger lounging. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A Norfolk zoo will offer free entry for dads on Father's Day in an attempt to help them celebrate with their loved ones.

Banham Zoological Gardens will offer the free entry to any father who is accompanied by a paying adult or child on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

To take up the offer tickets must be booked online using the code BZFATHERSDAY22 at the checkout.

Members do not need to book and just have to show their membership card on arrival.

Due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza, the Tropical House, where the sloths are located, will be closed over the weekend along with the Birds of the World Display.



South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The A146 is blocked after a container fell off a lorry it was travelling on

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jessica Doe is the owner of Puddin, a mobile baking business, in Thetford.

Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon