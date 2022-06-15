Norfolk zoo to offer free entry for dads on Father's Day

12 days of Christmas at Banham Zoo for the annual animal count.Day 3, a Siberian tiger lounging. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A Norfolk zoo will offer free entry for dads on Father's Day in an attempt to help them celebrate with their loved ones.

Banham Zoological Gardens will offer the free entry to any father who is accompanied by a paying adult or child on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

To take up the offer tickets must be booked online using the code BZFATHERSDAY22 at the checkout.

Members do not need to book and just have to show their membership card on arrival.

Due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza, the Tropical House, where the sloths are located, will be closed over the weekend along with the Birds of the World Display.







