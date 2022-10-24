News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk zoo offering cheaper tickets amid cost of living crisis

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:45 PM October 24, 2022
Banham Zoological Gardens is offering visitors cheaper off-peak tickets

Banham Zoological Gardens is offering visitors cheaper off-peak tickets - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

A zoo in Norfolk is giving people the chance to get cheaper entry tickets amid the cost of living crisis.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), the charity behind Banham Zoological Gardens, has launched a new ticketing structure to help make the site remain accessible.

Off-peak tickets cost 20pc less and will be available every day from now until the end of February.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia has introduced off-peak tickets to remain accessible during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia has introduced off-peak tickets to remain accessible during the cost of living crisis - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA, said: “One of our key commitments is connecting visitors with nature to enhance their wellbeing.

"In these difficult times, we believe there’s no better way to improve your mental health by relaxing in nature alongside your friends and family.

“With energy bills and prices across the country soaring, to ensure our parks remain as affordable as possible, we are introducing off-peak ticket prices."

Tickets prices to the zoos are reduced by 20% amid the cost-of-living crisis

“At times like these, we need nature – but nature also needs us.” Tickets prices to the zoos are reduced by 20pc amid the cost-of-living crisis - Credit: Matt Keal Photography

The ticket costs go towards contributing towards the charity's work protecting wildlife and supporting biodiversity.

Most Read

  1. 1 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  2. 2 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
  3. 3 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
  1. 4 Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business
  2. 5 Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site
  3. 6 Dramatic photos show lightning strikes over Norfolk
  4. 7 Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM
  5. 8 Can you spot yourself in our bumper Run Norwich gallery? 
  6. 9 Job losses and slashed hours... Norfolk's chippies facing tough winter
  7. 10 Ambulance called to Norfolk crash

At off-peak times, adult tickets cost £16.80, child tickets are £12, infants cost £1 and concession tickets are £14.40 with a donation. 

The offer is also available at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in Kessingland, Suffolk.

Diss News

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon