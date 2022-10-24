Norfolk zoo offering cheaper tickets amid cost of living crisis

Banham Zoological Gardens is offering visitors cheaper off-peak tickets - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

A zoo in Norfolk is giving people the chance to get cheaper entry tickets amid the cost of living crisis.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), the charity behind Banham Zoological Gardens, has launched a new ticketing structure to help make the site remain accessible.

Off-peak tickets cost 20pc less and will be available every day from now until the end of February.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia has introduced off-peak tickets to remain accessible during the cost of living crisis - Credit: The Zoological Society of East Anglia

Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA, said: “One of our key commitments is connecting visitors with nature to enhance their wellbeing.

"In these difficult times, we believe there’s no better way to improve your mental health by relaxing in nature alongside your friends and family.

“With energy bills and prices across the country soaring, to ensure our parks remain as affordable as possible, we are introducing off-peak ticket prices."

“At times like these, we need nature – but nature also needs us.” Tickets prices to the zoos are reduced by 20pc amid the cost-of-living crisis - Credit: Matt Keal Photography

The ticket costs go towards contributing towards the charity's work protecting wildlife and supporting biodiversity.

At off-peak times, adult tickets cost £16.80, child tickets are £12, infants cost £1 and concession tickets are £14.40 with a donation.

The offer is also available at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve in Kessingland, Suffolk.