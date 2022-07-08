How you can get cheap tickets for Banham Zoo this weekend

Luka and Kira, brother and sister Amur tiger cubs born at Banham Zoological Gardens in October 2021 - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

A popular Norfolk attraction is offering discounted tickets this weekend.

Banham Zoo is lowering it prices on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, to match the early bird prices - meaning children's tickets are available from £10 and adults are £15.

Entry for infants, who are two and under, costs £1. Over 65s and student tickets cost £12.

The zoo is also offering a 'Lazy Sloth Pass' this summer which provides afternoon entry from 2pm for £10 per adult and £5 per child.

Claudia Roberts, CEO at ZSEA, said: “After a very challenging two years we want to welcome back as many people as possible to have a wonderful time and see our fabulous animals.

"But it’s a financially challenging time for everyone which is why we’ve introduced the heavily reduced early bird ticket offer and are arranging lots of extra events for our Six Weeks of Summer Fun programme.

“At times like these, we need nature – but nature also needs us.

"We have thousands of animals in our care, and as a charity, we rely on the public’s support to feed and look after them.”

Activities on offer during the Six Weeks of Summer at both Banham and Africa Alive include evenings at the zoo, free conservation talks and the celebration of World Tiger Day and World Lion Day.

There will also be a photography trail and a programme of events designed by the animal keepers to allow visitors to understand more about some of the world’s most endangered species.

A Festival of Fun is planned at both parks in August, with scavenger hunts and trails, animal talks, face painting and craft activities.

Ms Roberts added: “Anything you purchase from our parks, from your entry ticket to a meal at one of our restaurants, is directly supporting the conservation of endangered animals and our commitment to providing conservation education.

"This summer, why not be part of something bigger when planning your day out – Banham and Africa Alive are so much more than fun tourist destinations.”

