Huge baby and toddler fair returning and Paw Patrol character will be there

The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Supplied

From yoga for youngsters to a visit from a children's TV favourite, there is lots to see and do as The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair returns.

The event is back at the Norfolk Showground on Sunday, March 20, from 10am until 3pm.

There will be a range of exhibitors at the baby and toddler fair. - Credit: Supplied

It will be bursting with fantastic exhibitors, showcasing everything from pregnancy to pre-school all under one roof.

The fair will feature a Live Stage with talks and an Activity Stage with free taster sessions for parents and their little ones, including Mini Me Yoga and Tiny Talk baby signing.

There will also be a special visit from Chase from Paw Patrol and a Food Hall.

The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is back for its seventh year. - Credit: Supplied

The event is supporting charity Home-Start Norfolk with a raffle, with prizes including an overnight stay at Dunston Hall.

Advance tickets cost £4 for adults, with under-16s free, at bumpandbeyond.co.uk (£5 on the day) with the first 400 families receiving a goodie bag.