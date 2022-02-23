News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Huge baby and toddler fair returning and Paw Patrol character will be there

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:29 PM February 23, 2022
The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground.

The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Supplied

From yoga for youngsters to a visit from a children's TV favourite, there is lots to see and do as The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair returns.

The event is back at the Norfolk Showground on Sunday, March 20, from 10am until 3pm.

There will be a range of exhibitors at the baby and toddler fair. 

There will be a range of exhibitors at the baby and toddler fair. - Credit: Supplied

It will be bursting with fantastic exhibitors, showcasing everything from pregnancy to pre-school all under one roof.

The fair will feature a Live Stage with talks and an Activity Stage with free taster sessions for parents and their little ones, including Mini Me Yoga and Tiny Talk baby signing. 

There will also be a special visit from Chase from Paw Patrol and a Food Hall.

The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is back for its seventh year. 

The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair is back for its seventh year. - Credit: Supplied

The event is supporting charity Home-Start Norfolk with a raffle, with prizes including an overnight stay at Dunston Hall. 

Advance tickets cost £4 for adults, with under-16s free, at bumpandbeyond.co.uk (£5 on the day) with the first 400 families receiving a goodie bag. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Storm Franklin has arrived in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon