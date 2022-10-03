How your child can meet Baby Shark in Norfolk this half term

The character of a catchy children's song is set to have children jumping for joy when it visits a popular Norfolk attraction later this month.

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, based in Reedham, is set to host its first-ever Baby Shark event on Saturday, October 22.

Children can meet Baby Shark and have photos taken while also taking part in free pumpkin picking which is included in the admission price.

Owner Michael Abbott said he was "looking forward" to hosting the event.

An advert for the event - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure

He said: "I think it's going to be bigger and better than the others we've done previously because it's a very popular character.

"Our pumpkin picking is always well supported and is very much part of our event calendar."

From snakes to meerkats, Pettitts has more than 30 different types of animals to see, as well as a range of rides and play areas.

Earlier this season, the park launched a new £140,000 farm train which has proven a "major hit" among visitors.