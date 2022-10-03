News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

How your child can meet Baby Shark in Norfolk this half term

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:01 PM October 3, 2022
Michael Abbott, owner of Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Michael Abbott, owner of Pettitts Animal Adventure Park - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

The character of a catchy children's song is set to have children jumping for joy when it visits a popular Norfolk attraction later this month.

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, based in Reedham, is set to host its first-ever Baby Shark event on Saturday, October 22.

Children can meet Baby Shark and have photos taken while also taking part in free pumpkin picking which is included in the admission price.

Owner Michael Abbott said he was "looking forward" to hosting the event.

An advert for the event

An advert for the event - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure

He said: "I think it's going to be bigger and better than the others we've done previously because it's a very popular character.

"Our pumpkin picking is always well supported and is very much part of our event calendar."

From snakes to meerkats, Pettitts has more than 30 different types of animals to see, as well as a range of rides and play areas.

Earlier this season, the park launched a new £140,000 farm train which has proven a "major hit" among visitors.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

cakes at east harling bakery in norfolk

Food and Drink

People queueing for new village bakery which keeps selling out

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
King's Oak Academy

Primary school rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted inspectors

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon