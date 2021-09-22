Video
Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
- Credit: Autumn Lights
The Norfolk Showground will be lit up this November, with an event featuring fireworks and hot air balloons heading there.
Autumn Lights will take place on Saturday, November 27, from 2pm and it is the first time the touring event has been to Norfolk.
The organisers are promising "Norfolk’s biggest ever firework display" and there will also be a hot air balloon night glow, depending on weather conditions, and fire and glow entertainers when it gets dark.
While it is a drive-in event, with cars spaced out and room to set up chairs and blankets, people are still able to move around the site.
Autumn Lights will also include street food, drinks and a fun fair, with the event ending around 9pm.
Oliver Webb, director of Collective Events behind Autumn Lights, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this unique and exciting event to Norfolk.”
Tickets start at £45 for a car with up to five passengers at autumnlights.co.uk/tickets
