Aurigid meteor shower to be visible above UK tomorrow morning
A meteor shower will be most visible over the UK in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Here is everything you need to know.
The Aurigid meteor shower is active from August 28 to September 5.
It will peak during the early hours of Thursday, September 1.
The shower will appear at its best and will be highest in the sky just before dawn.
The meteors, which come from the comet Kiess, will have short tails at a rate of about six per hour.
They will appear above the horizon and will be active through the night.
It is a great time to spot meteors as the moon is currently waxing so there will be less light pollution.
Make sure to turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow your eyes to adjust.
If you get a photo of the meteor shower, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.