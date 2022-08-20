9 things to do in Norfolk over the August Bank Holiday weekend

Watch films in Eaton Park over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: Lee Blanchflower (Blanc Photography)

From a festival dedicated to dogs to an outdoor cinema, there are lots of fantastic events running in Norfolk over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Here are just some of the things to look forward to.

Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair is returning for 2022. - Credit: Creake Abbey

1. Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, NR21 9LF

When: Saturday, August 27, 10am-4pm

Price: Free parking and entry

Creake Abbey is running a huge gift fair over the August Bank Holiday, with more than 70 stalls from local businesses.

This will include Loudle Designs with ink sketched art and Monster and Fox with women and children's t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies.

There will also be a range of food stalls including Marsh Pig with British charcuterie and Candi's Chutneys.

You will be able to enjoy pizzas from Eating Street at the event - Credit: Lee Blanchflower (Blanc Photography)

2. Movies and Music

Where: South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: Friday, August 26-Monday, August 29

Price: Events individually priced, buy on Must Have Tickets website

There are seven events running in Eaton Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend and the programme has been organised by local companies Pop Up Pictures and Ideal Events.

These are drag bingo, outdoor screenings of Elvis, Encanto and Mamma Mia, a jazz picnic, Kidz Pop Party in the Park and the Ibiza Garden Party.

There will also be local vendors at Eating Street, including Elsie's Pizza and Churros and Chorizo, which will be open to both ticket and non-ticket holders all weekend.

There is a dedicated kids area at the Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

3. Maui Waui Festival

Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall, NR19 2NR

When: Thursday, August 25-Sunday, August 28

Price: Adult weekend with camping: £138, teen (14-17): £60, 13 and under: free (still need to book), day tickets also available

This family-friendly festival features a huge kids area with activities such as storytelling and wacky races, with children 13 and under free.

Across the weekend there will be more than 100 bands performing across six stages, including 80s ska legends Bad Manners.

On Sunday the festival has an Americana Theme with a special stage hosting top blues and country acts.

The Aylsham Show will return to the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29 - Credit: Archant

4. The Aylsham Show

Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: Monday, August 29, 8am-6pm

Price: Advance £20, £25 on the gate, under 16s free

The Aylsham Show has been running for more than 70 years and it is at the heart of the county's social and agricultural calendar.

Highlights for 2022 include The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, The Terry Stunt Show and The Company of Horsemen.

There will also be livestock competitions, rural crafts, classic cars, a fairground and a huge food hall.

Lost in Translation Circus performing Hotel Paradiso. - Credit: Duncan McGlynn

5. King's Lynn Summer Circus

Where: The Walks, London Road, Kings Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: Wednesday, August 24-Sunday, September 4

Price: Free, book tickets to big top shows and see programme on the Creative Arts East website or book at The Walks Café

Spellbinding Norwich-based circus troupe Lost in Translation is running a free circus extravaganza in King's Lynn.

The festival will boast a programme of events packed full of family workshops, sensational street performances and breath-taking big top shows.

The big top will play host to Lost in Translation’s critically-acclaimed production Hotel Paradiso from September 2 to 3.

The Sprowston Car Show and Autojumble is running over the August bank holiday (file photo). - Credit: Nick Butcher

6. Sprowston Car Show and Autojumble

Where: Sprowston Park and Ride, Wroxham Road, NR7 8RN

When: Monday, August 29, from 6am for stall entry

Price: Show vehicle entry free, autojumble pitch: £15 with entry from 6am, early bird public entry from 7am: £5, 8am onwards public entry: £2, under 16s: free

Organised by Sprowston and Harford Park and Ride Car Boots, this event gives petrolheads the chance to showcase their classic car, motorbike or unique vehicle or to sell items at the autojumble.

Independent coffee shop Café 502 is based at the site and will serve hot food, cakes and coffee on the day.

The Norfolk Plant Heritage Fair returns over the August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Supplied

7. Norfolk Plant Heritage Fair

Where: Hethersett Village Hall, Back Lane, Hethersett, NR9 3JJ

When: Sunday, August 28, 10am-1pm

Price: £2, free to members

Norfolk Plant Heritage is running its second fair of the year over the August Bank Holiday, with more than 20 nurseries on the field alongside its own stand.

There will also be specialist nurseries in the village hall, a plant doctor, refreshments and a second-hand book stall.

A dog having fun with K9 Aqua Sports at the All About Dogs show at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

8. All About Dogs Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: Sunday, August 28-Monday, August 29, 9.30am-5pm

Price: Adult day tickets (16+): £12, over 60s: £11.50, children (5-15): £6.50, ages 4 and under free, weekend camping tickets available

The UK's largest festival devoted to dogs is returning to the Norfolk Showground with lots to do for two and four-legged visitors.

This will include arena displays, demonstrations, activities and family entertainment.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music and there will be a huge selection of stands to shop from.





Summer Holiday is coming to St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Supplied

9. Summer Holiday

Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG

When: Tuesday, August 23-Saturday, August 27, 7.30pm with additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Price: Adults: £18, under 18s: £15

A touring stage version of Sir Cliff Richard’s 1963 Summer Holiday film will transport audiences back to a carefree road trip through Europe brimming with singalong hit songs.

It runs from August 23 to 27 as part of a regional tour by Theatre on the Coast and it will follow dates at Sheringham Little Theatre.