News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Visit Santa's grotto and 30 food and gift stalls at town's Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2022
Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December - Credit: Morgan Lewis

A festive food and gift fair is making its return this Christmas with even more on offer to shoppers.

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is coming back for one day only on Sunday, December 10  - and it is set to be even bigger and better than ever.

The event is being organised by Morgan Lewis, the owner of independent cakery Bakeaholics, with help from Attleborough Town Council. 

Ms Lewis said: "We held our first Christmas market last year with about 11 stalls which took place over two days. It was amazing and so many people come out.

"This year we thought we would do it on a larger scale but just for one day.

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December - Credit: Morgan Lewis

"The idea of the fair is to bring people to Attleborough and encourage them to shop small. All of the stalls are local businesses."

It will take place on Queen's Square outside of Bakeaholics - which will be closed to traffic - Attleborough Town Hall and on the green from 10am until 4pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 £25m project to build world's biggest 'vertical farm' nears completion
  2. 2 Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings
  3. 3 New landlord's big plans to transform village pub into foodie destination
  1. 4 Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Hotel announces closure blaming 'crippling cost of living crisis'
  3. 6 City burger joint announces closure
  4. 7 'It's heart-wrenching': City art gallery and bookshop closing after a year
  5. 8 Roads around village near Norwich to close next month
  6. 9 'It is mind-blowing' - Norfolk woman supplying Katie Price's fragrance line
  7. 10 Surprise calf birth is 'total shock' for cattle farmer

There will also be a special Santa's grotto in the Town Hall.

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December

Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is returning in December - Credit: Morgan Lewis

The grotto will also be available on Saturday, December 3, and Saturday, December 10, with more dates to be confirmed.

Ms Lewis added: "We are hoping that everyone will have a magical festive day."


Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk hospital named as having country's highest death rate

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Holt has been named as one of the best places to live in England

10 Norfolk locations named among best places to live in England

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Bartram, Wendy Durham and Phil McLean regularly socialise in their communal garden

Rollesby neighbours: Leave our furniture alone

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon