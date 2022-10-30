Visit Santa's grotto and 30 food and gift stalls at town's Christmas market
A festive food and gift fair is making its return this Christmas with even more on offer to shoppers.
Attleborough Festive Food and Gift Fair is coming back for one day only on Sunday, December 10 - and it is set to be even bigger and better than ever.
The event is being organised by Morgan Lewis, the owner of independent cakery Bakeaholics, with help from Attleborough Town Council.
Ms Lewis said: "We held our first Christmas market last year with about 11 stalls which took place over two days. It was amazing and so many people come out.
"This year we thought we would do it on a larger scale but just for one day.
"The idea of the fair is to bring people to Attleborough and encourage them to shop small. All of the stalls are local businesses."
It will take place on Queen's Square outside of Bakeaholics - which will be closed to traffic - Attleborough Town Hall and on the green from 10am until 4pm.
There will also be a special Santa's grotto in the Town Hall.
The grotto will also be available on Saturday, December 3, and Saturday, December 10, with more dates to be confirmed.
Ms Lewis added: "We are hoping that everyone will have a magical festive day."