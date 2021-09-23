Norfolk's artists open their studios to the public

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021

Artists in Norfolk are opening up their studios for the public.

The event is a part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, supported by Arts Council England and Norwich City Council.

Over 260 studios will be open from Saturday, September 25, to Sunday, October 10.

Mrs Chisnell's studio, at her home in Stokesby - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

Both artists and schools will be taking part in the annual event. A full list can be found on the Norfolk Open Studios website.

One of the artists taking part, Suzanne Chisnell, will be opening her studio in Stokesby.

Mrs Chisnell said: "I'm just really looking forward to meeting people, my nerves are being overtaken by the excitement.

Inside Mrs Chisnell's studio - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

"Open Studios gives people the chance to speak to local artists and even buy their original art.

"Art can be quite a lonely process, especially over the last year, I haven't been able to meet up with groups. I'm looking forward to talking about art again."

'Meandering Clouds' by Suzanne Chisnell - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

Mrs Chisnell, who works mainly in oil paint and pastel, grew up in Norfolk and mainly paints landscapes of the Broads National Park as well as yacht profiles.

Inside Mrs Chisnell's studio - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

She said of the Open Studios event: "I'm so touched that someone would make that effort to come and visit me."