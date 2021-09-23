News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Norfolk's artists open their studios to the public

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021   
Suzanne Chisnell Norfolk Open Studios

Mrs Chisnell working on her art - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

Artists in Norfolk are opening up their studios for the public.

The event is a part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, supported by Arts Council England and Norwich City Council.

Over 260 studios will be open from Saturday, September 25, to Sunday, October 10.

Suzanne Chisnell Norfolk Open Studios

Mrs Chisnell's studio, at her home in Stokesby - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

Both artists and schools will be taking part in the annual event. A full list can be found on the Norfolk Open Studios website.

One of the artists taking part, Suzanne Chisnell, will be opening her studio in Stokesby.

Mrs Chisnell said: "I'm just really looking forward to meeting people, my nerves are being overtaken by the excitement.

Suzanne Chisnell Norfolk Open Studios

Inside Mrs Chisnell's studio - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

You may also want to watch:

"Open Studios gives people the chance to speak to local artists and even buy their original art.

"Art can be quite a lonely process, especially over the last year, I haven't been able to meet up with groups. I'm looking forward to talking about art again."

Suzanne Chisnell Norfolk Open Studios

'Meandering Clouds' by Suzanne Chisnell - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
  2. 2 Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development
  3. 3 Plans to open McDonald's on outskirts of town in 2022
  1. 4 Teen opens American sweet shop in town
  2. 5 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  3. 6 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
  4. 7 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
  5. 8 New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich
  6. 9 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
  7. 10 'Ugly' Norfolk pub fight was sparked by act of revenge, court hears

Mrs Chisnell, who works mainly in oil paint and pastel, grew up in Norfolk and mainly paints landscapes of the Broads National Park as well as yacht profiles.

Suzanne Chisnell Norfolk Open Studios

Inside Mrs Chisnell's studio - Credit: Suzanne Chisnell

She said of the Open Studios event: "I'm so touched that someone would make that effort to come and visit me."

Norfolk and Norwich Festival
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Huge concrete walled blast proof bunker on abandoned former airbase at RAF Watton

Huge blast proof bunker with acre of land for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home.

Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon