Brit Award winner cancels Latitude and Norwich shows due to Covid
A Brit award-winning singer has cancelled her shows at Latitude Festival and at The Waterfront in Norwich after testing positive for coronavirus.
Arlo Parks was due to perform at The Waterfront on Friday on her album launch tour for Collapsed in Sunbeams, which reached number three in the charts in February this year.
She was also scheduled to play at Latitude Festival in Suffolk's Henham Park on Saturday evening on the BBC Sounds Stage.
Arlo Parks told her fans that she was cancelling the shows due to a positive coronavirus test on her social media.
She wrote: "Despite being as careful as possible, I'm writing to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.
"As recommended, I'm now stuck in isolation, sniffling in bed, feeling very upset to let all you angels down."
Ticket-holders for the Norwich show have been told to direct any queries to seller HMV.
Arlo won the 2021 Breakthrough Artist Brit Award and was also announced this week as a nominee for The Mercury Prize 2021, which is for the album of the year.
She is the third act to cancel at Latitude due to a positive coronavirus test as band Fontaines D.C. and singer-songwriter Alfie Templeman also both announced they could no longer perform on Thursday.
