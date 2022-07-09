Huge antique fair returning to Norfolk Showground with 'timeless trinkets'

The Norfolk Antiques and Collectibles Fair returns to the Norfolk Showground in July - Credit: Aztec Events

Bargain hunters will have their chance to rummage for hidden gems at the Norfolk Showground this month.

The Norfolk Antique and Collectors Fair returns on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, promising an event stocked with "timeless trinkets".

Professional dealers and avid collectors will get their chance to scour more than 200 stalls for a range of antiques and collectables.

Restoration services will also be available if a treasured family heirloom is in need of fixing

Show director Matt Upson said: "The antique fair is always a really popular event at the Norfolk Showground.

"We've had two wonderful fairs already this year with over 200 stands offering a whole range of timeless trinkets.

"We're really looking forward to bringing the show back this July."

Gates open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate from £5 or online for a discounted price.