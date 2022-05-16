Antique and vintage fair returning by popular demand after three years away

The Antique and Vintage Fair is coming to Thornham Village Hall. - Credit: Janet England

Find hidden treasures as the Antique and Vintage Fair relaunches in Thornham after three years away due to Covid.

Mother and daughter team Janet and Elizabeth England organise the event and it was last held in 2019, with the pair waiting until all Covid restrictions were lifted to bring it back.

The event will take place in Thornham Village Hall on Sunday, May 29, from 10am to 4pm with £1 entry payable by cash and under-16s free.

It will feature 18 carefully selected dealers, offering interesting and unusual items for homes and gardens.

Items will include local art, furniture, books, jewellery, militaria, tools, collectables, and pottery.

There is plenty of parking, a play area, and a deli next door for refreshments.

A dog sitting service will be offered at the door for a donation to the Blue Cross Charity to support Ukrainian animal welfare as only service dogs are permitted in the hall.

Further fairs are scheduled for July 24, October 23, and December 11 this year.