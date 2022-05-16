Antique and vintage fair returning by popular demand after three years away
- Credit: Janet England
Find hidden treasures as the Antique and Vintage Fair relaunches in Thornham after three years away due to Covid.
Mother and daughter team Janet and Elizabeth England organise the event and it was last held in 2019, with the pair waiting until all Covid restrictions were lifted to bring it back.
The event will take place in Thornham Village Hall on Sunday, May 29, from 10am to 4pm with £1 entry payable by cash and under-16s free.
It will feature 18 carefully selected dealers, offering interesting and unusual items for homes and gardens.
Items will include local art, furniture, books, jewellery, militaria, tools, collectables, and pottery.
There is plenty of parking, a play area, and a deli next door for refreshments.
A dog sitting service will be offered at the door for a donation to the Blue Cross Charity to support Ukrainian animal welfare as only service dogs are permitted in the hall.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash
- 2 Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk
- 3 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
- 4 Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'
- 5 Tomorrow's lunar eclipse: How and when to see it
- 6 Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown
- 7 'Opulent' farmhouse with pond on sale for £799k
- 8 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
- 9 Century-old farm machinery firm invests £6m in its factory's future
- 10 Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film
Further fairs are scheduled for July 24, October 23, and December 11 this year.