Animal show with 'dinosaurs, a shark and an orangutan' coming to Norfolk

Video

The Animal Guyz are bringing their Animal Antics show to Norfolk, which features an orangutan puppet. - Credit: The Animal Guyz

From the jungle to the sea, meet fascinating animals from across the planet at a unique show coming to Norfolk.

The Animal Guyz are bringing their Animal Antics tour to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday, May 31, with performances at 1pm and 5pm.

No live animals are used in the show and instead the presenters use puppetry and special effects to bring them to life.

This entertaining and educational show promises a great time for all the family and audiences can expect sketches, songs and comedy with plenty of surprises.

The Animal Guyz show will also feature dinosaurs. - Credit: The Animal Guyz

The animals include an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a wolf, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas and a wolf.

There will also be four different dinosaurs live on stage, including a Triceraptops and a baby.

Craig Crowton, Animal Guyz founder, said: “Our aim to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals."

Tickets start at £14.50 at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk