Dog show to take place this weekend at the showground

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:39 AM August 27, 2021   
All About Dogs Show 2016 at the Royal Norfolk Showground, Costessey. Ashleigh and Pudsey entertaining the crowds.

One of the UK's largest festivals devoted to dogs is taking place this bank holiday weekend in Norfolk.

All About Dogs will be returning to the Norfolk Showground, in New Costessey, on August 29 and 30. 

Created by and for dog lovers, the show promises a weekend of canine fun.

Matt Upson, All About Dogs Director, said: "Our aim is to deliver a spectacular, feel-good day out for both our two and four-legged visitors and to offer them something unique they wouldn’t get at a traditional dog show event.” 

One of the well trained canine guests at All About Dogs. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

There are arena displays, demonstrations, activities and shopping opportunities, as well as classes and talent shows, to celebrate man's best friend.

There will also be interactive talks and Instagram star appearances, plus a huge selection of stalls selling gadgets and products at discounted prices.

All About Dogs is welcoming all ages, with events suitable for everyone, from children to adults.

Mr Upson said: "Our events will only be taking place in line with government guidelines. We will be putting in place social distancing and guidelines for all our visitors to keep everyone safe."

