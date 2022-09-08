What better way to wave goodbye to this year’s glorious summer than with a special pop-up picnic event?

That is why local charity Age UK Norfolk is hosting one at Hoveton Gardens in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Visitors will be able to explore the beautiful garden trails of Hoveton Estate with friends and family, where they can also bring a picnic or buy goodies from food, drink, and artisan stalls for the ultimate Norfolk alfresco experience.

Visitors are being invited to a pop-up picnic event at Hoveton Gardens - Credit: Age UK Norfolk

Stall holders on the day are set to include Broadside Pizza, Fizz and Fromage, PokeNom, Beer Hatch, and The Tiny Tipple Company to name a few.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of activities on the day such as a children’s nature trail, willow weaving, forest bathing, crazy golf, folk dancing, a Ceilidh band, and yoga.

Vicky Aitken, acting chief executive, said: “Age UK Norfolk is delighted to be able to put on a fun, friendly event for all of the family. Please feel free to bring along a picnic or enjoy the local delights on offer. There will also be lots of fun activities for old and young alike to enjoy.”

Hoveton Garden - Credit: Age UK Norfolk

Proceeds from the celebration event will contribute to the charity’s Age Friendly Communities work in Norfolk, helping to empower communities where older people in Norfolk can live healthy, active, and connected lives with access to the services and support they need.

This will also be an opportunity to say farewell to its long-standing chief executive, Hilary MacDonald.

Hilary MacDonald - Credit: Age UK Norfolk

David Lloyd, managing director of Naked Marketing and one of the event sponsors, said: “A total of 75 years is an exceptional milestone for any organisation but especially for a charity that makes such a significant difference to local lives.”

The event is sponsored by Hoveton Hall Estate and local agency Naked Marketing.