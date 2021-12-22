News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Complaints over 'distressing' PrimEvil advert are dismissed

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:04 PM December 22, 2021
The woods are illuminated in green for PrimEvil. 

Complaints made over a PrimEvil billboard have not been upheld by the ASA. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction has been cleared of breaching advertising guidelines after five complaints were received over one of its billboards.

PrimEvil takes place every October at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and features horror mazes and actors, with tens of thousands attending each year.

But in 2021, five complaints were made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a billboard in Norwich by people who believed it was "distressing for children and adults".

It featured a man in a pig mask with oversized fangs and the text said “I’ll see you in your nightmares… screaming won’t help”.

But the ASA has decided not to uphold the complaint and said it did not contain 'any overtly violent or threatening imagery' and that it was shown at a time of year when many similar images were on show'. 

Ben Francis, events manager at PrimEvil, said: “We take great care and effort not to place our seasonal ads in the vicinity of schools or in places where young children may congregate so we are of course sorry that this year’s ads upset some people.
 
“However we are very pleased that the ASA has concluded that the ads did not breach any guidelines."

Most Read

  1. 1 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
  2. 2 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  3. 3 Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair
  1. 4 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 5 Two arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Norfolk
  3. 6 13 dogs hoping to find a forever home this Christmas
  4. 7 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  5. 8 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
  6. 9 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans
  7. 10 Man found with serious injuries in Norfolk charged with murder of woman
Halloween
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

The Christmas events in Norfolk and Waveney cancelled due to Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Brad Damms took drone images across Norfolk, including this one of Norwich at night.

Gallery

Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon