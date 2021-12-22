Complaints over 'distressing' PrimEvil advert are dismissed

Complaints made over a PrimEvil billboard have not been upheld by the ASA. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction has been cleared of breaching advertising guidelines after five complaints were received over one of its billboards.

PrimEvil takes place every October at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade and features horror mazes and actors, with tens of thousands attending each year.

But in 2021, five complaints were made to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a billboard in Norwich by people who believed it was "distressing for children and adults".

It featured a man in a pig mask with oversized fangs and the text said “I’ll see you in your nightmares… screaming won’t help”.

But the ASA has decided not to uphold the complaint and said it did not contain 'any overtly violent or threatening imagery' and that it was shown at a time of year when many similar images were on show'.

Ben Francis, events manager at PrimEvil, said: “We take great care and effort not to place our seasonal ads in the vicinity of schools or in places where young children may congregate so we are of course sorry that this year’s ads upset some people.



“However we are very pleased that the ASA has concluded that the ads did not breach any guidelines."