From Graham Norton to Sugababes - 7 acts still to visit Norfolk in 2022

From comedians to singers, a number of talented acts are still to perform in Norfolk during the remainder of 2022.

Here are seven performers yet to visit the county this year and who still have tickets available for their shows.

1. Jim Davidson

Where: Britannia Theatre, Great Yarmouth and Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

When: August 26 and August 27

Price: £20-£26.50

Jim Davidson OBE will be visiting Great Yarmouth at the end of August to perform his show 'Unlocked'.

The 68-year-old, who has been performing in Great Yarmouth for decades, also used to host television shows Big Break and The Generation Game.

This year's show has been described as "more outrageous than ever".

2. Pete Firman

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: September 21

Price: £16

One of the UK's most popular magicians, Pete Firmin often appears on TV and is known for ITV's The Next Great Magician and BBC's The Magicians.

The 42-year-old, who is from Middlesbrough, will perform his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and exciting magic live on stage for his Bag Of Tricks show in Norwich.

3. Graham Norton

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: September 27

Price: £26.50-£36.50

One of the UK's most recognisable faces on the silver screen, Graham Norton will share stories from his life as he discusses the launch of his new book Forever Home.

The five-time BAFTA TV award winner is best known for his comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show and has been the BBC's television commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009.

4. Nathan Carter

Where: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

When: October 8

Price: £39.50

Irish country singer Nathan Carter is one of the UK's most prolific touring acts.

Despite being born in Liverpool, his parents are from Northern Ireland and he has grown to become one of the country's biggest artists.

Carter has released 12 studio albums, has six live albums and 14 singles.

5. Isy Suttie

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: October 18

Price: £16.50

My autumn tour, Jackpot, is now on sale! Head to https://t.co/6We6qirgxi to book. Tour support from the brilliant ⁦@chrisneill⁩ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bi5KcQk160 — Isy Suttie is going on tour 💙 (@Isysuttie) April 8, 2022

A familiar name on TV due to her time in Peep Show as Dobby and a number of panel appearances on the TV circuit, comedian Isy Suttie has returned to touring.

Suttie will perform her show Jackpot which will focus on how she tries to make her life more interesting.

6. Sugababes

Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich

When: October 18

Price: £40

Hit UK girl group Sugababes are going 'round round' the country later this year.

The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan and it is their first tour together in more than 20 years.

7. UB40

Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich

When: December 5

Price: £40

UB40 are embarking on their Bigga Baggariddim Tour, stopping in cities across the UK and Ireland with special guest Don Letts.

The show will feature some new songs as well as famous hits such as 1983 chart-topper Red Red Wine.