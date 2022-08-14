News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

From Graham Norton to Sugababes - 7 acts still to visit Norfolk in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:15 AM August 14, 2022
Graham Norton attending the Paramount+ UK launch event at Outernet London. Picture date: Monday June

There are a range of acts visiting Norfolk during the rest of 2022 - Credit: PA

From comedians to singers, a number of talented acts are still to perform in Norfolk during the remainder of 2022.

Here are seven performers yet to visit the county this year and who still have tickets available for their shows.

1. Jim Davidson

Where: Britannia Theatre, Great Yarmouth and Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

When: August 26 and August 27

Price: £20-£26.50

Jim Davidson OBE will be visiting Great Yarmouth at the end of August to perform his show 'Unlocked'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 2 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  3. 3 Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room
  1. 4 Flood alerts issued along the north Norfolk coast
  2. 5 9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022
  3. 6 Cromer Carnival events cancelled due to extreme heat.
  4. 7 Investigation closed into fatal crash where car crashed into river
  5. 8 Firefighters remain on scene of huge forest fire near country park
  6. 9 How region has been saved from hosepipe ban
  7. 10 Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

The 68-year-old, who has been performing in Great Yarmouth for decades, also used to host television shows Big Break and The Generation Game.

This year's show has been described as "more outrageous than ever".

2. Pete Firman

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: September 21

Price: £16

One of the UK's most popular magicians, Pete Firmin often appears on TV and is known for ITV's The Next Great Magician and BBC's The Magicians.

The 42-year-old, who is from Middlesbrough, will perform his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and exciting magic live on stage for his Bag Of Tricks show in Norwich.

3. Graham Norton

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: September 27

Price: £26.50-£36.50

Handout photo issued by News UK of Graham Norton in the studio as Norton joins Virgin Radio for his

Graham Norton will be visiting Norwich on September 27 - Credit: PA

One of the UK's most recognisable faces on the silver screen, Graham Norton will share stories from his life as he discusses the launch of his new book Forever Home.

The five-time BAFTA TV award winner is best known for his comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show and has been the BBC's television commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009.

4. Nathan Carter

Where: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

When: October 8

Price: £39.50

Irish country singer Nathan Carter is one of the UK's most prolific touring acts.

Despite being born in Liverpool, his parents are from Northern Ireland and he has grown to become one of the country's biggest artists.

Carter has released 12 studio albums, has six live albums and 14 singles.

5. Isy Suttie

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: October 18

Price: £16.50

A familiar name on TV due to her time in Peep Show as Dobby and a number of panel appearances on the TV circuit, comedian Isy Suttie has returned to touring.

Suttie will perform her show Jackpot which will focus on how she tries to make her life more interesting.

6. Sugababes 

Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich

When: October 18

Price: £40

The Sugababes are heading to Norwich. 

The Sugababes are heading to Norwich. - Credit: Sugababes

Hit UK girl group Sugababes are going 'round round' the country later this year. 

The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan and it is their first tour together in more than 20 years. 

7. UB40 

Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich

When: December 5

Price: £40

UB40 are coming to Norwich this year. 

UB40 are coming to Norwich this year. - Credit: UB40

UB40 are embarking on their Bigga Baggariddim Tour, stopping in cities across the UK and Ireland with special guest Don Letts. 

The show will feature some new songs as well as famous hits such as 1983 chart-topper Red Red Wine. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Wasps can be a nuisance when we're eating al fresco (PA)

Environment News

Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon