9 places to take your children to in August
- Credit: Archant
With the summer holidays now here, some parents are left scratching their heads on how to keep their children entertained.
To help you choose, here are nine places to consider taking your family to in August.
1. BeWILDerwood
Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
Price: Over 105cm: £21.50, 92-105cm: £19.50, 65+: £13.50, under 92cm: Free
Set against the backdrop of woodland, BeWILDerwood is a magical adventure park offering visitors a range of activities to choose from.
Based on the children’s book series by Tom Blofield, the park is a firm favourite among families for its imagination and unique offering.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
- 2 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
- 3 Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village
- 4 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
- 5 Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Norfolk village
- 6 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
- 7 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee
- 8 Revealed: Norfolk's best hotels for boating, beach walks and local food
- 9 4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk
- 10 Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption
2. Banham Zoo
Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HE
Price: Adult: £21, concession: £18, child (3-15): £15, infant (two and under): £1
Banham Zoo is Norfolk’s biggest collection of animals and is set across almost 50 acres of parks and gardens.
With more than 2,000 animals, the zoo offers informative presentations, feeding displays and a free train ride.
3. Pettitts Animal Adventure
Where: Church Road, Reedham, NR13 3UA
Price: Adult: £18.50, concession: £15, child (2-15), two and under: free
With animals, rides and play areas in one place, there is a range of options for visitors at Pettitts Animal Adventure.
From snakes to meerkats, the park has more than 30 different types of animals to see.
4. Sealife Centre
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AH and Seagate Rd, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH
Price: Adults: £17.05 online, under 3s go free
For sea enthusiasts, there is no better place to uncover the marine world than the Sealife Centre.
Visitors can discover the rockpool explorer experience, meet Humboldt penguins or watch jellyfish dance in the water among many other things.
5. Pensthorpe
Where: Fakenham Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, seniors (60+): £12.95
Pensthorpe is located in the heart of the Norfolk countryside and offers a number of beautiful gardens and nature reserves.
Experts will take visitors closer to nature through walks and talks which offers an eye-opening wildlife experience.
6. Quasar
Where: 17-19 St Stephens Road, Norwich, NR1 3SP
Price: Regular games: £10.95, school holidays: £9.95, students: £8.95
For people who love bright lights and noises, indoor laser game Quasar is right up their street.
Both children and adults can enjoy zapping each other with safe laser beams in a post-apocalyptic themed area.
Children must be aged six and over.
7.Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park
Where: Lenwade, NR9 5JW
Price: Adult: £20.95, child (90cm and over): £20.95, child (under 90cm): free, disabled adult/child: £10.48, carer: £10.48
Offering more than 25 attractions and set in 85 acres of Jurassic woodland, the park is another firm favourite among families in Norfolk.
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park's renowned dinosaur trail has more than 110 life sized species to find, while older explorers can try out the predator high ropes.
8. The North Norfolk Railway
Where: Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA
Price: Advance: Adult: £16, child: £12, dog: £2.50, Standard: Adult: £18, child: £13, dog: £3
Visitors can enjoy a 10 and a half mile journey by steam train along the north Norfolk countryside.
Stopping at Weybourne, Kelling Health Park and Holt, each stop offers its own unique attraction.
9. Wroxham Barns
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
Price: Junior Farm and Fun Park: Adult: £12.99, child (2-18): £12.99, under twos: free, Junior Farm only: Adult: £6.99, child (2-18): £6.99, one-year-old: £3.50, under 12s: £1
Wroxham Barns is a go-to for many families in Norfolk as it offers a great setting for young children to meet animals first-hand.
Set in the picturesque countryside, there are also craft shops and a courtyard and farmyard café serving wholesome dishes and afternoon teas.
A 12-acre Field of Fun has opened at the attraction this summer with a two-acre themed maize maze and a new pick-your-own sunflower meadow.