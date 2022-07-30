9 places to take your children to in August

There are a number of places parents can take their children to in August - Credit: Archant

With the summer holidays now here, some parents are left scratching their heads on how to keep their children entertained.

To help you choose, here are nine places to consider taking your family to in August.

1. BeWILDerwood

BeWILDerwood is based on a popular children's book series - Credit: Archant

Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

Price: Over 105cm: £21.50, 92-105cm: £19.50, 65+: £13.50, under 92cm: Free

Set against the backdrop of woodland, BeWILDerwood is a magical adventure park offering visitors a range of activities to choose from.

Based on the children’s book series by Tom Blofield, the park is a firm favourite among families for its imagination and unique offering.

2. Banham Zoo

Amur tiger cubs with their mum Mishka at Banham Zoo - Credit: PA

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, NR16 2HE

Price: Adult: £21, concession: £18, child (3-15): £15, infant (two and under): £1

Banham Zoo is Norfolk’s biggest collection of animals and is set across almost 50 acres of parks and gardens.

With more than 2,000 animals, the zoo offers informative presentations, feeding displays and a free train ride.

3. Pettitts Animal Adventure

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park offers animals, rides and play areas in one place - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Where: Church Road, Reedham, NR13 3UA

Price: Adult: £18.50, concession: £15, child (2-15), two and under: free

With animals, rides and play areas in one place, there is a range of options for visitors at Pettitts Animal Adventure.

From snakes to meerkats, the park has more than 30 different types of animals to see.

4. Sealife Centre

The Sea Life Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AH and Seagate Rd, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH

Price: Adults: £17.05 online, under 3s go free

For sea enthusiasts, there is no better place to uncover the marine world than the Sealife Centre.

Visitors can discover the rockpool explorer experience, meet Humboldt penguins or watch jellyfish dance in the water among many other things.

5. Pensthorpe

Aerial view of Pensthorpe Natural Park, Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Where: Fakenham Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, seniors (60+): £12.95

Pensthorpe is located in the heart of the Norfolk countryside and offers a number of beautiful gardens and nature reserves.

Experts will take visitors closer to nature through walks and talks which offers an eye-opening wildlife experience.

6. Quasar

Quasar, Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 17-19 St Stephens Road, Norwich, NR1 3SP

Price: Regular games: £10.95, school holidays: £9.95, students: £8.95

For people who love bright lights and noises, indoor laser game Quasar is right up their street.

Both children and adults can enjoy zapping each other with safe laser beams in a post-apocalyptic themed area.

Children must be aged six and over.

7.Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: Lenwade, NR9 5JW

Price: Adult: £20.95, child (90cm and over): £20.95, child (under 90cm): free, disabled adult/child: £10.48, carer: £10.48

Offering more than 25 attractions and set in 85 acres of Jurassic woodland, the park is another firm favourite among families in Norfolk.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park's renowned dinosaur trail has more than 110 life sized species to find, while older explorers can try out the predator high ropes.

8. The North Norfolk Railway

The North Norfolk Railway - Credit: Leigh Caudwell 2022

Where: Sheringham Station, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA

Price: Advance: Adult: £16, child: £12, dog: £2.50, Standard: Adult: £18, child: £13, dog: £3

Visitors can enjoy a 10 and a half mile journey by steam train along the north Norfolk countryside.

Stopping at Weybourne, Kelling Health Park and Holt, each stop offers its own unique attraction.

9. Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns is a family-friendly day out - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

Price: Junior Farm and Fun Park: Adult: £12.99, child (2-18): £12.99, under twos: free, Junior Farm only: Adult: £6.99, child (2-18): £6.99, one-year-old: £3.50, under 12s: £1

Wroxham Barns is a go-to for many families in Norfolk as it offers a great setting for young children to meet animals first-hand.

Set in the picturesque countryside, there are also craft shops and a courtyard and farmyard café serving wholesome dishes and afternoon teas.

A 12-acre Field of Fun has opened at the attraction this summer with a two-acre themed maize maze and a new pick-your-own sunflower meadow.