NIne beaches in Norfolk with a lifeguard to visit this summer

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:18 PM July 16, 2022
As temperatures get warmer, many people tend to flock to beaches to enjoy the hot weather.

Fortunately, Norfolk is blessed with a healthy choice of options to choose from to bask in the sunny conditions.

But it is always important to remember to stay safe when going for a dip in the sea.

With this in mind, here are nine beaches with an RNLI lifeguard to visit this summer.

1. Cromer Beach (East and West)

Cromer beach photo essay. Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer Beach - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Cromer's beach is a popular choice among visitors keen to swim or surf.

Considered a traditional Victorian seaside resort, the sand and shingle beach is watched by lifeguards.


2. East Runton Beach

People enjoying the sunshine at East Runton beach with Cromer Pier in the distance

People enjoying the sunshine at East Runton beach with Cromer Pier in the distance - Credit: Archant

Right next door to Cromer is East Runton which is another popular surfing spot.

The beach is a firm family favourite and is home to one of the largest chalk reef in Europe.


3. Gorleston Beach

A very hot and sunny Gorleston beach.July 2016.Picture: James Bass

A very hot and sunny Gorleston beach.July 2016.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

With a two mile stretch of sand, Gorleston Beach is considered a great spot for building sand castles or a day spent with the family.

There is also a lifeguard patrol at the beach which ensures families are kept safe.


4. Great Yarmouth Beach

People enjoying Great Yarmouth beach, where the 340-year-old Gloucester shipwreck has been discovere

People enjoying Great Yarmouth beach, where the 340-year-old Gloucester shipwreck has been discovered offshore. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Next door to Gorleston is Great Yarmouth which offers a sandy beach.

The town's beach is also patrolled by a lifeguard and with a selection of shops and ice cream vendors, the beach is considered an ideal family day out.


5. Hemsby Beach

Hemsby beach and lifeboat station Byline: Sonya Duncan

Hemsby beach and lifeboat station Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With grassy sand dunes and golden sands, Hemsby Beach is often busy during summer months.

An RNLI lifeguard patrol watches the area between the red and yellow flags in summer between 10am and 6pm.


6. Mundesley Beach

Mundesley Beach with Bacton in the distance.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mundesley Beach - Credit: Archant

Considered one of Norfolk's finest beaches, Mundesley's long stretch of sand is narrow but child-friendly and ideal for swimming or paddling.

Nearby facilities are good and an RNLI lifeguard patrols the area in the summer months.


7. Sea Palling Beach

Sea Palling beach where the RNLI lifeguards are back on duty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sea Palling beach where the RNLI lifeguards are back on duty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

With its Blue Flag beach, Sea Palling is a popular choice in north Norfolk.

The beach is considered child friendly and has safe waters which are calmed by man-made coastal defence reefs.


8. Sheringham Beach (East and West)

Sheringham beach.

Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another award-winning beach is Sheringham which offers large areas of sand and shingle.

Cafes and restaurants overlook the beach and two teams of RNLI lifeguards watch over visitors during summer.


9. Wells Beach

Hundreds flocked to Wells beach during the heatwave

Wells Beach - Credit: Denise Bradley

Wells is considered a great beach for building sand castles and is dog-friendly (with the exception of the east side).

With eye-catching sand dunes and miles of sand, Wells Beach is a family-favourite.

