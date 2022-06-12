Seven walks in Norfolk with a stunning view

You can walk along the river in Stokesby, a quiet village near Acle - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Whether it's ruins, wildlife, the countryside or the beach, Norfolk has plenty of walks with things to see.

Here are seven of the best walks in the county with stunning views.

1. Venta Icenorum

Venta Icenorum is a celtic marketplace in Caistor St Edmund - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

This landmark in Caistor St Edmund was the capital of the Iceni tribe.

It was abandoned in the 8th century where it has remained ever since..

Visitors can walk through the Roman ruins and enjoy views of the Norfolk countryside.

2. Sheringham

Walks in Sheringham can have views of both the seaside and the woodland - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

For a mix of woodland and coast, this seven-mile walk in Sheringham is perfect. It passes through fields, wildlife, beach and more.

There are other walks near the seaside town which take advantage of the local beauty, including through Sheringham Park.

3. Blickling

The walk at Blickling has views of the house, the formal gardens or the surrounding parkland - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are multiple walks around this popular Jacobean estate in north Norfolk - the house, the lake and the park.

Whether visitors want to see formal gardens, ancient trees or rolling countryside, each walk offers something different.

4. Stokesby

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

The walk in this quiet riverside village takes you from the Ferry Inn down the River Bure and past the Stracey Arms Mill.

There are sweeping views of the marshes, the river and the surrounding countryside with lots of opportunities to spot wildlife.

5. Holkham

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

With both a nature reserve with salt marshes and dunes as well as a beach to enjoy, the Holkham estate has something for every visitor.

Situated between Burnham Overy Staithe and Wells, the walks can be different lengths for walkers' abilities and can finish at one of the estate's cafes.

6. Taverham Mill

Highland cattle at Taverham Mill - Credit: Archant

This "anglers' paradise" on the River Wensum just outside of Norwich has four lakes and woodland in its 100-acre site.

There are birds, insects and more on the three routes that can be walked or cycled. The site also has a gift shop and cafe.

7. Horsey Windpump

Horsey Mere Drainage Mill - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

There are two walks in and around Horsey Windpump - one across the marshes to the beach and the other around the estate.

Both walks provide views across the countryside and of the windpump itself. Visitors can also go inside the mill.