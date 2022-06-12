News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Seven walks in Norfolk with a stunning view

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:10 PM June 12, 2022
The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass

You can walk along the river in Stokesby, a quiet village near Acle - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Whether it's ruins, wildlife, the countryside or the beach, Norfolk has plenty of walks with things to see.

Here are seven of the best walks in the county with stunning views.

1. Venta Icenorum

Lime-rich Roman walls which survive at Venta Icenorum at Caistor St Edmund near Norwich have been de

Venta Icenorum is a celtic marketplace in Caistor St Edmund - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

This landmark in Caistor St Edmund was the capital of the Iceni tribe.

It was abandoned in the 8th century where it has remained ever since..

Visitors can walk through the Roman ruins and enjoy views of the Norfolk countryside.

2. Sheringham

A couple enjoy the view of Sheringham from Beeston Bump.  

Walks in Sheringham can have views of both the seaside and the woodland - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

  1. 1 Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary
  2. 2 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  3. 3 Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes
  1. 4 Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk
  2. 5 'I cried my eyes out' - Farmer's heartbreak after dogs kill six sheep
  3. 6 'Neglected' seaside terrace returned to its former glory is for sale
  4. 7 'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale
  5. 8 No further action after police called to 'altercation' at high school
  6. 9 Norwich City Championship A-Z - kicking off with Birmingham
  7. 10 Taxi driver 'overwhelmed by support' after car broken into

For a mix of woodland and coast, this seven-mile walk in Sheringham is perfect. It passes through fields, wildlife, beach and more.

There are other walks near the seaside town which take advantage of the local beauty, including through Sheringham Park.

3. Blickling

Blickling Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden

The walk at Blickling has views of the house, the formal gardens or the surrounding parkland - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are multiple walks around this popular Jacobean estate in north Norfolk - the house, the lake and the park.

Whether visitors want to see formal gardens, ancient trees or rolling countryside, each walk offers something different.

4. Stokesby

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

The walk in this quiet riverside village takes you from the Ferry Inn down the River Bure and past the Stracey Arms Mill.

There are sweeping views of the marshes, the river and the surrounding countryside with lots of opportunities to spot wildlife.

5. Holkham

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

With both a nature reserve with salt marshes and dunes as well as a beach to enjoy, the Holkham estate has something for every visitor.

Situated between Burnham Overy Staithe and Wells, the walks can be different lengths for walkers' abilities and can finish at one of the estate's cafes.

6. Taverham Mill

Highland cattle at Taverham Mill

Highland cattle at Taverham Mill - Credit: Archant

This "anglers' paradise" on the River Wensum just outside of Norwich has four lakes and woodland in its 100-acre site. 

There are birds, insects and more on the three routes that can be walked or cycled. The site also has a gift shop and cafe.

7. Horsey Windpump

Horsey Mere Drainage Mill

Horsey Mere Drainage Mill - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

There are two walks in and around Horsey Windpump - one across the marshes to the beach and the other around the estate.

Both walks provide views across the countryside and of the windpump itself. Visitors can also go inside the mill.

North Norfolk News
South Norfolk News
East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Thetford's first KFC has now opened in the town's Forest Retail Park on London Road.

Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Executive headteacher of Toftwood Infant and Junior School, Joanna Pedlow, announced they are paying for all its pupils

School pays for all student trips to help families with cost of living

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Student Grace Ellis was invited on stage with The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts | Updated

'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon