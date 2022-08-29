7 places to enjoy the view from up on high in flat Norfolk

A couple enjoy the view of Sheringham from Beeston Bump. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is known as one of the flattest areas in the country but that doesn't mean there aren't some fantastic places to find elevated lookouts offering panoramic views.

From a medieval cathedral to coastal clifftops, here are seven places to get high in Norfolk.

A couple enjoy the view of Sheringham from Beeston Bump. - Credit: Archant

1. Beeston Bump

Located a short walk from the town of Sheringham, Beeston Bump rises 63 metres above sea level from which you can look over the north Norfolk coast.

It was formed by glaciers from the last Ice Age 15,000 years ago and was once used as a secret listening station during World War Two.

The view from Kett's Heights - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

2. Kett's Heights

This vantage point was where Robert Kett led his 10,000 followers to besiege Norwich in 1549.

At the top you will find the ruins of St Michael's Chapel as well as the panoramic views of the city's skyline.

Kelling Heath in north Norfolk - Credit: Matthew Usher

3. Kelling Heath

Kelling Heath is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is a great place to get elevated in the county.

It lies on the Cromer Ridge, which was formed by retreating glaciers at the lats Ice Age and it is also considered one of the best spots for skygazing.

Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach amusement park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

4. Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

The seaside resort's theme park has been attracting thrill seekers since the start of the 20th century.

With its many rides and roller coaster, there are many opportunities to get high and catch glimpses of the Norfolk coastline.

Beacon Hill is the highest point in Norfolk - Credit: Archant © 2006

5. Beacon Hill

If you are eager to find maximum altitude in the country then Beacon Hill is where to head to.

It is the highest point in Norfolk and climbing its summit takes you to 344 ft above sea level.

Climb the watch tower to find panoramic views over Hickling Broad - Credit: Archant

6. Hickling Broad

The Norfolk Broads' vast stretches of waterways offer beautiful scenery at any height but at Hickling Broad there is a chance to look across from a 60ft tall watch tower.

A Norfolk Wildlife Trust site, it is a haven for birds and is home to some of the UK's rarer species.

The view while aboard Hunstanton's Ferris wheel - Credit: Emily Thomson

7. Hunstanton's Big Wheel

On Norfolk's western coastline you can find Hunstanton, a busy seaside resort town with long stretches of sandy beaches.

Hop aboard its Ferris wheel for views of the coastline which takes you up 100ft in the sky.