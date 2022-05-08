7 of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk
- Credit: Matthew Usher
From beautiful beaches to woodland, Norfolk is filled with fantastic places to take your dog for a walk.
Here are seven of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk as chosen by readers.
1. Blickling Estate
Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF
Dogs are welcome on the Blickling Estate in the parkland, woodland, lakeside walk or on the rights of way across the wider estate.
The estate is home to a range of livestock that grazes freely so visitors are urged to keep dogs under close control at all times.
2. Catton Park
Most Read
- 1 'One of a kind' outdoor spa opens near Thetford
- 2 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
- 3 'Beast of Bruisyard' spotted minutes from Ed Sheeran's estate
- 4 Residents 'livid' over spate of nighttime vandalism to cars
- 5 11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
- 6 Huge £3.5m manor house is for sale after a 15-year renovation
- 7 When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a fiver
- 8 Blaze near King's Lynn continues this morning
- 9 Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk
- 10 Seven Norfolk restaurants and cafés nominated for national award
Where: Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7DB
Set in an eye-catching 70 acre country park in the outskirts of Norwich, the park is considered a great place to walk your pooch.
With wide open spaces, dog walkers are welcomed.
3. Burgh Castle
Where: Burgh Castle
Many consider Burgh Castle to be a great dog walking spot due to stunning views overlooking large fields.
Set over a 1.5 mile circular walk, the route offers the opportunity to explore the historic Roman fort at the heritage site.
4. Morston Quay
Where: Morston Quay, Quay Lane, Holt, NR25 7BH
Located within the shelter of Blakeney Point, Morston Quay is a great spot for dog walkers and bird watchers alike.
With a vast landscape and large skies, Morston Quay is also a popular place to go kayaking.
5. Thetford Forest High Lodge
Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF
With several walking trails to choose from at various lengths, Thetford Forest is an option if looking to get some fresh air with your canine.
There are places to eat and drink at the entrance to the forest, while there are also fresh water stations for dogs too.
6. Holkham Estate
Where: Lady Anne's Dr, Holkham, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RG
Dogs are welcomed at the Holkham Estate, however, they must be kept on leads at all times while in the park in order to avoid disturbing wildlife.
There are a number of walking routes and a nature trail to try out at the nature reserve while dogs are also allowed on Holkham Beach and in The Lookout.
7. Sandringham Estate
Where: Sandringham, PE35 6EN
Spanning 243 hectares of land, Sandringham Royal Park, located within the Sandringham Estate, is regarded as a popular dog walking spot for many.
Open daily all year round, there are two waymarked Nature Trails, one a leisurely mile and a half long and the other two and a half miles long with many additional woodland paths to explore for a casual stroll or a meandering trek.
Dogs are also permitted on leads in Dersingham Bog Nature Reserve, which forms part of the Sandringham Estate.