7 of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk

From beautiful beaches to woodland, Norfolk is filled with fantastic places to take your dog for a walk.

Here are seven of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk as chosen by readers.

Blickling Estate

1. Blickling Estate

Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF

Dogs are welcome on the Blickling Estate in the parkland, woodland, lakeside walk or on the rights of way across the wider estate.

The estate is home to a range of livestock that grazes freely so visitors are urged to keep dogs under close control at all times.





A bench at Catton Park, Norwich

2. Catton Park

Where: Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7DB

Set in an eye-catching 70 acre country park in the outskirts of Norwich, the park is considered a great place to walk your pooch.

With wide open spaces, dog walkers are welcomed.





Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Burgh Castle Roman Fort.

3. Burgh Castle

Where: Burgh Castle

Many consider Burgh Castle to be a great dog walking spot due to stunning views overlooking large fields.

Set over a 1.5 mile circular walk, the route offers the opportunity to explore the historic Roman fort at the heritage site.





Morston Quay

4. Morston Quay

Where: Morston Quay, Quay Lane, Holt, NR25 7BH

Located within the shelter of Blakeney Point, Morston Quay is a great spot for dog walkers and bird watchers alike.

With a vast landscape and large skies, Morston Quay is also a popular place to go kayaking.





Thetford Forest.

5. Thetford Forest High Lodge

Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF

With several walking trails to choose from at various lengths, Thetford Forest is an option if looking to get some fresh air with your canine.

There are places to eat and drink at the entrance to the forest, while there are also fresh water stations for dogs too.





Holkham Hall

6. Holkham Estate

Where: Lady Anne's Dr, Holkham, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RG

Dogs are welcomed at the Holkham Estate, however, they must be kept on leads at all times while in the park in order to avoid disturbing wildlife.

There are a number of walking routes and a nature trail to try out at the nature reserve while dogs are also allowed on Holkham Beach and in The Lookout.





Dogs are allowed in Dersingham Bog nature reserve which is part of the Sandringham Estate

7. Sandringham Estate

Where: Sandringham, PE35 6EN

Spanning 243 hectares of land, Sandringham Royal Park, located within the Sandringham Estate, is regarded as a popular dog walking spot for many.

Open daily all year round, there are two waymarked Nature Trails, one a leisurely mile and a half long and the other two and a half miles long with many additional woodland paths to explore for a casual stroll or a meandering trek.

Dogs are also permitted on leads in Dersingham Bog Nature Reserve, which forms part of the Sandringham Estate.