News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

7 of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:57 AM May 8, 2022
Walking the dog on Brancaster Beach in the winter. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Here are seven of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk as chosen by our readers - Credit: Matthew Usher

From beautiful beaches to woodland, Norfolk is filled with fantastic places to take your dog for a walk.

Here are seven of the best dog walking spots in Norfolk as chosen by readers.

Dog walkers were banned from letting their dogs off the lead in great wood on BLicking Hall estate w

Blickling Estate

1. Blickling Estate

Where: Blickling, NR11 6NF

Dogs are welcome on the Blickling Estate in the parkland, woodland, lakeside walk or on the rights of way across the wider estate.

The estate is home to a range of livestock that grazes freely so visitors are urged to keep dogs under close control at all times.


This is what Catton Park's bench looked like before it was vandalised.

A bench at Catton Park, Norwich - Credit: Bill Smith

2. Catton Park

Most Read

  1. 1 'One of a kind' outdoor spa opens near Thetford
  2. 2 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
  3. 3 'Beast of Bruisyard' spotted minutes from Ed Sheeran's estate
  1. 4 Residents 'livid' over spate of nighttime vandalism to cars
  2. 5 11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
  3. 6 Huge £3.5m manor house is for sale after a 15-year renovation
  4. 7 When you can visit Banham Zoo for just a fiver
  5. 8 Blaze near King's Lynn continues this morning
  6. 9 Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast to pass over Norfolk
  7. 10 Seven Norfolk restaurants and cafés nominated for national award

Where: Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7DB

Set in an eye-catching 70 acre country park in the outskirts of Norwich, the park is considered a great place to walk your pooch.

With wide open spaces, dog walkers are welcomed.


Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Burgh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butch

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Burgh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

3. Burgh Castle

Where: Burgh Castle

Many consider Burgh Castle to be a great dog walking spot due to stunning views overlooking large fields.

Set over a 1.5 mile circular walk, the route offers the opportunity to explore the historic Roman fort at the heritage site.


Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Morston Quay - Credit: Archant

4. Morston Quay

Where: Morston Quay, Quay Lane, Holt, NR25 7BH

Located within the shelter of Blakeney Point, Morston Quay is a great spot for dog walkers and bird watchers alike.

With a vast landscape and large skies, Morston Quay is also a popular place to go kayaking. 


Thetford Forest. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Thetford Forest. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

5. Thetford Forest High Lodge

Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF

With several walking trails to choose from at various lengths, Thetford Forest is an option if looking to get some fresh air with your canine.

There are places to eat and drink at the entrance to the forest, while there are also fresh water stations for dogs too.


Holkham Hall, at the heart of the massive estate twice the size of Norwich which is owned by Thomas

Holkham Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

6. Holkham Estate

Where: Lady Anne's Dr, Holkham, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RG

Dogs are welcomed at the Holkham Estate, however, they must be kept on leads at all times while in the park in order to avoid disturbing wildlife.

There are a number of walking routes and a nature trail to try out at the nature reserve while dogs are also allowed on Holkham Beach and in The Lookout.


Dersingham Bog nature reserve, near Wolferton. Picture: Ian Burt

Dogs are allowed in Dersingham Bog nature reserve which is part of the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

7. Sandringham Estate

Where: Sandringham, PE35 6EN

Spanning 243 hectares of land, Sandringham Royal Park, located within the Sandringham Estate, is regarded as a popular dog walking spot for many.

Open daily all year round, there are two waymarked Nature Trails, one a leisurely mile and a half long and the other two and a half miles long with many additional woodland paths to explore for a casual stroll or a meandering trek.

Dogs are also permitted on leads in Dersingham Bog Nature Reserve, which forms part of the Sandringham Estate.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Simon Bryan, Julian Wells and homes being built

Developers' frustration at halt on new homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

Norfolk Live News

Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Driver of crashed Audi found 'hugely' over the limit for two drugs

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Tristam Abbs, Poppy Abbs, and the land they want to build on in Longham

Breckland Council

Family's 'forever home' cannot be built due to development halt

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon