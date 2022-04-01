Seven hotels in Norfolk with beachfront and coastal views

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, Wells Waterfront Bed and Breakfast offers views of the harbour and marshes. - Credit: Google Maps

Norfolk is known for its stunning coastline and if you're looking for somewhere to stay there are plenty of hotels which offer beachfront views.

Here are seven hotels in Norfolk offering scenic beach and coastal vistas:

The George & Dragon

Where: High Street, Cley, NR25 7RN

Overlooking the vast salt marshes of Cley, the George and Dragon is ideally located for those wishing to explore all that the north Norfolk coast has to offer.

This 18th century hotel offers 10 boutique and individually styled bedrooms.

Seven of the rooms also directly overlook the nature reserve.

The hotel is also dog-friendly.

For more information visit, https://georgeanddragoncley.co.uk/stay-with-us/.

The Blakeney Hotel

Where: The Quay, Blakeney, NR25 7NE

Blakeney Hotel with its quayside location has magnificent views across the estuary

and salt marshes to Blakeney Point, which has been designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Many of the 60 rooms have views over the estuary and salt marshes. Some have balconies or south facing garden views and others have patios leading onto the gardens.

The hotel also has family rooms and is dog-friendly.

For more information visit, https://www.blakeney-hotel.co.uk/home/.

The Pier Hotel

Where: Harbour’s Mouth, Gorleston, NR31 6PL

The Pier Hotel’s south-facing bedrooms overlook Gorleston beach, which was named among the top-ten UK beaches in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

The location also featured in the film Yesterday which was directed by Danny Boyle, who stayed at the hotel while filming took place. He described the beach as “one of the great secrets of England”.

It has 21 rooms with views overlooking the beach and the mouth of the River Yare.

For more information visit, http://www.pierhotelgorleston.co.uk/.

The Sea Marge Luxury Seaside Hotel

Where: 16 High Street, Overstrand, NR27 0AB

Built to take best advantage of its seaside position, this Grade II listed house has been restored to create a luxurious seaside family hotel near Cromer on the north Norfolk coast.

Each of the 25 en suite rooms have been individually designed and many have sweeping sea views.

The hotel is set in five acres of gardens. Its terraced lawns run down to the coastal path and open beach.

It also has family suites and it is dog-friendly.

For more information visit, https://www.seamargehotel.co.uk/sleeping/.

The Ship Inn

Where: Beach Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BQ

Set overlooking the golden sands of Mundesley Beach on the north Norfolk coast, the Ship Inn is the perfect destination for eating, drinking and relaxing.

It has seven beachside bedrooms, “from small and cosy to large and luscious”. It is also dog-friendly.

The Ship Inn was also previously named among the top 50 best British pubs with beer gardens, by the Telegraph.

For more information visit, https://www.mundesley-ship.co.uk/.

Wells Waterfront Bed and Breakfast

Where: East End, Wells, NR23 1LE

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, this bed and breakfast offers views of Wells’ harbour and marshes.

It described itself as “a luxurious home-from-home with unrivalled views”.

There are two bedrooms available. Children and dogs are not allowed.

For more information visit, https://www.wellswaterfront.co.uk/index.html.

Hotel De Paris

Where: High Street, Cromer, NR27 9HG

Hotel De Paris has unrivalled views of Cromer beach and its pier.

It has 67 suites including family rooms, single rooms, double and triple rooms.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor described it as a “traditional hotel with a spectacular view”.