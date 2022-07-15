News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Norfolk parks in the running to be named among UK's favourites

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:13 PM July 15, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM July 15, 2022
Priory Gardens in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A historic Norfolk garden and a beloved community green space are in the running to be named among the UK's favourite parks.

Priory Gardens in Gorleston and Bodham village playing field have been nominated for the Fields in Trust award, which champions the nation's favourite open spaces.

The historic Priory Gardens, in Church Road, is described as "lovely" and "restful".

On the Fields in Trust website, the person who put forward the park wrote: "The council gardening team do a great job maintaining the flowerbeds.

"The big tree in the middle is my favourite.

"I love the Church Road end of the park too, which is like a mini-woodland under the large shady trees."

Bodham village in north Norfolk

Bodham village in north Norfolk - Credit: Google

Bodham Playing Field, located in Holt Road, is also described as being in "exceptionally good order".

It has a children's play area and is home to two football teams and a croquet club.

Voting for the UK's favourite parks is now open.


