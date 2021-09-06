11 things for parents to do in Norfolk when the kids are back at school

Published: 4:24 PM September 6, 2021

Behind the wheel at the Lotus Driving Academy - Credit: Archant

As children return to school many parents will be glad of the peace and quiet so they can enjoy some time for themselves. But what is there for adults to do in Norfolk while the kids are hard at work?

Here are some suggestions:

Great Yarmouth Racecourse

For more information visit: https://www.greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk/

Action from the July 6th meeting at Yarmouth races. Coarse Cut (4) wins The ladies Night at Great Yarmouth Racecourse selling stakes. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Unwind with a trackside meal before heading out on to the course to experience the thrill of racing, and maybe even have a flutter.

Races are set to be held in September and October as the horse racing season reaches its finale.

Norwich Gin Temple

For more information visit: @Gin_temple

Teresa Gizzi at her new gin experience bar the Gin Temple. PHOTO: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

Located at 6 Pottergate, this relaxed setting in the centre of Norwich allows guests to sample a vast array of gins.

A six-course gin tasting lasting two and a half hours costs £35 per person, while four courses will cost £25 per person and last around an hour and a half.

Cinema City

For more information visit: https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse

Cinema City in Norwich. It is temporarily closing again because of Covid. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

This independent cinema offers audiences the opportunity to have a drink while watching the latest films, as well as showing more obscure movies which cannot be seen elsewhere.

The three-screen cinema also has a dining room and bar for pre- and post-film refreshments.

Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

For more information visit: https://www.sainsburycentre.ac.uk/

The Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Located at the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre features a free-to-view permanent exhibition alongside an ever-changing line-up of touring exhibitions.

With art spanning 5,000 years, the gallery showcases an array of wonderful sculptures.

Sheringham Golf Club

For more information visit: https://www.sheringhamgolfclub.co.uk/

Sheringham Golf Club. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has many golf courses but the one at Sheringham is particularly picturesque with its wonderful coastal views.

However, you may sometimes be interrupted by the toot of a horn from North Norfolk Railway.

Clay Pottery Courses in Scottow

For more information visit: https://www.claycourses.co.uk/

Why not try your hand at pottery this summer? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suitable for all abilities, these courses offer an excellent way to try out a new hobby or expand on existing skills.

Teacher Richard Wilks offers everything from taster sessions to private tuition in Scottow.

Lotus Driving Academy

For more information visit: https://www.lotusdrivingacademy.com/product/exige-experience/

Behind the wheel at the Lotus Driving Academy - Credit: Archant

Take a full tour of the sports car manufacturer's Hethel base before taking a Lotus Exige Sport on the track sat alongside a professional racing instructor.

Prices start from £449 per person.

Norfolk Broads Boat Trip

For more information visit: https://www.broadstours.co.uk/

Broads Tours at Wroxham.Photo: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Hop on at Wroxham for a relaxing tour around the Norfolk Broads with a live commentary telling the story of the broads and its wildlife.

There is an onboard bar on touring boats, while those wishing to take a more personal trip can hire a private boat.

Highball Climbing Centre

For more information visit: https://www.highballnorwich.co.uk/

The Highball Climbing Centre, Norwich's first dedicated indoor climbers centre. Photo: Steve Adams

For those looking for an adventurous new hobby, you could do a lot worse than taking up climbing.

This climbing centre in Norwich offers courses and events for all abilities, from first time visitors to experienced climbers.

Escape Rooms King's Lynn

For more information visit: https://www.escaperoomskingslynn.co.uk/

With an hour on the clock and a handful of clues, this escape room challenges King's Lynn locals to get out in time in three separate rooms.

Prices start from £20 per person.

Anglia Karting Centre

For more information visit: http://anglia-karting.co.uk/

Learn something new at the Anglia Indoor Kart Racing centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Based in Swaffham, this karting centre offers two separate tracks for a high octane day of racing.

There are also a wide range of different machines you can take on the track with prices starting at £17 per person.