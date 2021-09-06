11 things for parents to do in Norfolk when the kids are back at school
- Credit: Archant
As children return to school many parents will be glad of the peace and quiet so they can enjoy some time for themselves. But what is there for adults to do in Norfolk while the kids are hard at work?
Here are some suggestions:
Great Yarmouth Racecourse
For more information visit: https://www.greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk/
Unwind with a trackside meal before heading out on to the course to experience the thrill of racing, and maybe even have a flutter.
Races are set to be held in September and October as the horse racing season reaches its finale.
Norwich Gin Temple
For more information visit: @Gin_temple
Located at 6 Pottergate, this relaxed setting in the centre of Norwich allows guests to sample a vast array of gins.
A six-course gin tasting lasting two and a half hours costs £35 per person, while four courses will cost £25 per person and last around an hour and a half.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 2 Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?
- 3 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
- 4 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
- 5 Shock at death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding
- 6 Roadworks in Norfolk you need to be aware of this week
- 7 Energy storage plant could be built in south Norfolk village
- 8 Airport's industrial park plan could give Norfolk £50m a year boost
- 9 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
- 10 Calls to better enforce parking rules on 'free for all' city street
Cinema City
For more information visit: https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse
This independent cinema offers audiences the opportunity to have a drink while watching the latest films, as well as showing more obscure movies which cannot be seen elsewhere.
The three-screen cinema also has a dining room and bar for pre- and post-film refreshments.
Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts
For more information visit: https://www.sainsburycentre.ac.uk/
Located at the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre features a free-to-view permanent exhibition alongside an ever-changing line-up of touring exhibitions.
With art spanning 5,000 years, the gallery showcases an array of wonderful sculptures.
Sheringham Golf Club
For more information visit: https://www.sheringhamgolfclub.co.uk/
Norfolk has many golf courses but the one at Sheringham is particularly picturesque with its wonderful coastal views.
However, you may sometimes be interrupted by the toot of a horn from North Norfolk Railway.
Clay Pottery Courses in Scottow
For more information visit: https://www.claycourses.co.uk/
Suitable for all abilities, these courses offer an excellent way to try out a new hobby or expand on existing skills.
Teacher Richard Wilks offers everything from taster sessions to private tuition in Scottow.
Lotus Driving Academy
For more information visit: https://www.lotusdrivingacademy.com/product/exige-experience/
Take a full tour of the sports car manufacturer's Hethel base before taking a Lotus Exige Sport on the track sat alongside a professional racing instructor.
Prices start from £449 per person.
Norfolk Broads Boat Trip
For more information visit: https://www.broadstours.co.uk/
Hop on at Wroxham for a relaxing tour around the Norfolk Broads with a live commentary telling the story of the broads and its wildlife.
There is an onboard bar on touring boats, while those wishing to take a more personal trip can hire a private boat.
Highball Climbing Centre
For more information visit: https://www.highballnorwich.co.uk/
For those looking for an adventurous new hobby, you could do a lot worse than taking up climbing.
This climbing centre in Norwich offers courses and events for all abilities, from first time visitors to experienced climbers.
Escape Rooms King's Lynn
For more information visit: https://www.escaperoomskingslynn.co.uk/
With an hour on the clock and a handful of clues, this escape room challenges King's Lynn locals to get out in time in three separate rooms.
Prices start from £20 per person.
Anglia Karting Centre
For more information visit: http://anglia-karting.co.uk/
Based in Swaffham, this karting centre offers two separate tracks for a high octane day of racing.
There are also a wide range of different machines you can take on the track with prices starting at £17 per person.