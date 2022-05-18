Partnership

Dance, pop, fanfares and fundraising...the Norfolk and Norwich Festival celebrates its 250th anniversary with an exciting programme and echoes of its founding event.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival began as a fundraising sermon in 1772 to raise money for the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Now, as part of the 250th anniversary celebrations, a special evening is set to raise money for the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, in a move reminiscent of the founding event.

Fairytales & Nightingales is a night of music honouring Victorian singer superstar Jenny Lind, whose Norwich concerts helped fund the children’s hospital. Taking place on Monday, May 23 the fundraiser includes a special prelude with Jenny Lind consultant surgeon Richard England, who will tell the story of the 'Swedish nightingale' who fell in love with Norwich, and Norwich with her.

The concert is just one highlight of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which runs May 13-29 with a huge programme of music, dance, comedy, theatre, performance, installations and interactive events, art, talks and events for every age and taste.

Festival director Daniel Brine said while the festival may have started as a fundraising sermon for the hospital, music very quickly became an essential part of the festival. By 1788 the Grand Music Festival was four days of concerts in St Andrew’s Hall and St Peter Mancroft. It was held every three years from 1824 until 1988, when it became an annual event.

Music became increasingly important in the festival and it attracted increasingly prominent and exciting new composers and musicians.

"Around the 1900s it was one of the world's most important music festivals. Conductor Henry Wood, who went on to set up the Proms in London, was one director of the festival," said Daniel, adding that Henry Wood brought world-famous musicians to Norwich, including Gustav Holst and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The festival has worked to build on that legacy ever since, introducing all types of music to appeal to various tastes and interests.

"The festival is not just classical music, it's music for different experiences, " said Daniel, and these range from club and contemporary to bursts of minute-long original fanfares, jazz, bebop, choral harmonies, brass, cabaret, folk, punk jazz and electronica.

There is masses of music to be heard for free, plus many performances at venues around Norfolk and Norwich for which tickets are available.

"It's important that the festival has music from different genres and disciplines and supports emerging artists, " added James Hardie, festival music programmer, explaining that the festival has a long heritage of bringing people together through music and introducing new performers, composers and works.

That can be well-known composers writing works especially for the festival or launching new pieces, or up-and-coming musicians being offered a platform at the festival as their first major prestigious performance.

It can also be new ways of introducing music to audiences. In years gone by musicians would perform snippets of that evening's music on the roof of St Andrew's Hall. Echoing that idea, this year's fanfare performances saw the debut of super-short new compositions in pop-up live music events from the Youth Jazz Orchestra across the city.

"We work to build relationships with a lot of these composers of the future and other emerging artists,” said James. “As we continue to look to the future, the priority is finding those artists who perhaps are not in the traditional mould of composers and who are happy to engage with the community and audiences and do something that is unique to Norfolk and Norwich.”

Something unique and special with plenty of magic moments for the audience has always been the festival's goal, and the talk and concert honouring the singer who gave her name, and her money, to open Norfolk’s children's hospital, continue that theme.

The musical celebration, Fairytales & Nightingales, is a reminder that funds raised by Jenny Lind’s Norwich performances helped to pay for the new children's hospital, which was only the second of its kind to open in the UK - with Great Ormond Street Hospital opened only two years earlier.

It became part of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 1975 and today its services include cancer care, children’s surgery, treatments for diabetes, respiratory illnesses, allergies, urinary and bowel conditions, plus care for sick and premature babies.

Consultant surgeon Richard England, who was brought up near Swaffham, loves the romantic tale of Jenny Lind falling in love with Norwich and singing to fund the original hospital. He's delighted music will raise money for it again.

"A joint festival and charity collaboration is an amazing opportunity," he said, explaining that money will help fund the additional equipment, child-friendly extras and initiatives the Jenny Lind needs.

"We have a huge range of services and dedicated staff and we have new dedicated paediatric theatres about to open. We have a history of needing the support of the community to help fund it," he said, adding that he's been researching its historical annual reports.

"The number of admissions just keeps on rising, and it's never going to stop, " he said.

Fairytales & Nightingales is at St Andrew's and Blackfriars Hall, Norwich, at 7.30pm on May 23. It's preceded by Richard England’s talk at 6pm. Tickets for the talk and concert need to be booked separately.

To see the full Norfolk and Norwich Festival programme, visit www.nnfestival.org.uk

Discover more about the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital at https://www.nnuh.nhs.uk/about-us/250th-anniversary-of-nn-hospital/our-250-year-history/jenny-lind-childrens-hospital/

and also at https://www.nnuh.nhs.uk/our-services/our-hospitals/jennylind/info-for-parents-and-children/history-of-the-jenny-lind/





Festival facts....did you know...

What are now considered to be the earliest festivals were fundraising sermons held annually in Norwich Cathedral from 1772 to raise money for the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital which opened that same year.

The ‘anniversary sermons’, as they became known, were designed to appeal to a wealthy audience and the bigger the donation, the better the seat! Performances of Handel and Haydn were included from 1773, as performed by local musicians, and were the most popular aspect of the sermons.

At the time they were amongst the largest-scale music making events in the city. The sermons continued until 1823.

In parallel with these from 1788 onwards, ‘Grand Musical Festivals’ were held in the city every few years. These were three-day events with morning and afternoon concerts, using St Peter Mancroft church and St Andrew’s Hall. Visiting performers played alongside local musicians.

Both these occasional festivals and annual sermons gave way to a new, bigger Norfolk and Norwich Festival in 1824 which also had the aim of raising money for the hospital. This four-day event, for which the King George IV was patron, saw leading musicians perform operatic extracts, orchestral and choral music (for which a new Norwich Choral Society was formed). A profit of just under £2,400 was raised.

The success meant that the Festival could continue on a triennial basis, which it would do (with interruptions due to the world wars) until 1988.

The Festival stopped becoming a fundraiser for the hospital in 1911 due to diminishing funds and the expense of staging concerts.

Between the wars, the Festival commissioned and premiered music by Arthur Bliss (Morning Heroes 1930), Frank Bridge (Enter, Spring 1927), Ralph Vaughan Williams (Job 1930, Five Tudor Portraits 1936) and Benjamin Britten (Our Hunting Fathers 1936).

In the 1960s, the Festival expanded to include chamber music and recitals and began to include other art forms such as dramatic performances, art exhibitions and fringe events such as folk and jazz concerts.

Musicians such as Philip Ledger (1970 and 1973), Norman Del Mar (1979 and 1982) and Vernon Handley (1985) took over artistic direction.

Some non-musical highlights from this time include French mime artist Marcel Marceau in his first UK appearance (1973), exhibitions of art by Francis Bacon, Joan Miro and Anthony Caro, and a commission for a new sculpture by Liliane Lijn (Extrapolation 1982).

The Festival became an annual event in 1989, staging a themed festival every year for the next decade, embracing the visual arts and literary events to a greater degree, whilst retaining a core focus on classical music. During this time, Richard Phillips, Heather Newill and Marcus Davey were the artistic directors.

Since the Millennium, the Festival has grown year on year in terms of range of events, including more free family events, street theatre and eclectic performances to appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds, whilst retaining a commitment to the traditions of the past in commissioning new work and involving the local community.