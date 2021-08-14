News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Craig David to perform in Norwich next year

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:59 AM August 14, 2021
Hit UK artist Craig David will be showing fans he was born to do it in Norwich next year.

The MOBO award-winning star has rescheduled his Earlham Park show to August 13 2022 as part of a series of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary celebration of his debut album Born To Do It.

When the album was released it made him the fastest-selling British male solo act, selling over 7.5 million copies worldwide, and featured top 10 singles Fill Me In, 7 Days, Walking Away and Rendezvous.

He first rose to prominence part of the UK garage scene with 1999 Artful Dodger track Re-Rewind and since then has had 16 UK top ten singles.

Vocal powerhouse Ella Eyre is the special guest at the concert and she is the singer on Rudimental’s number one single Waiting All Night and hits Came Here for Love and Just Got Paid by Sigala, who grew up in Norwich. 

Go to www.easyticketing.co.uk for more. 

