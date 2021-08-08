Country fair at stately home offers wealth of activities

Published: 1:42 PM August 8, 2021

The 2018 East Anglian Game and Country Fair taking place on the Euston Estate. The JCB Dancing Diggers display in the main arena. Photo : Steve Adams

Families in Norfolk can look forward to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate at Elveden, home to the Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

The fair will take place over the weekend of September 25-26.

Highlights of the main arena will include The Broke FMX display team’s jaw-dropping stunts, as well as the Horseboarding UK Championships, in which audience participation is encouraged.

Also set to feature are a dog & duck show, British Scurry and Trials Driving, falconry, gun dog displays, fishing demos with world-champion fly-caster Hywel Morgan, a sheep show, traditional craft demonstrations, and farrier & blacksmith demonstrations.

In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy clay shooting and a 40-bird re-entry shooting competition, as well as fly fishing and coarse fishing on the Black Bourne River, ferret racing, archery, paintballing and crossbows.

There will also be more than 350 shopping stands, along with children’s activities, a traditional fun fair and a food hall.