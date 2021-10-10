Cosy Airbnb getaways in Norfolk to try this winter

Published: 7:11 PM October 10, 2021

Here are some of the cosiest places in Norfolk on Airbnb that are perfect for a winter getaway - Credit: Airbnb/Chaucer Barns/The Gig House/Cottage in the Dunes/Mim Howell/Anne-Marie Boyd/Alexandra Pallister/Alice Mason

As the colder nights draw in, its time to get the wood burner on and wrap up in blankets.

A weekend getaway can be the perfect antidote to the winter blues, and thankfully there are plenty of spots in Norfolk to escape to.

Here are some of the cosiest places on Airbnb to stay at this winter.

The woodland log cabin in Gresham, available on Airbnb. - Credit: Airbnb/Chaucer Barn

1. Luxury woodland hideaway

Where: Gresham, north Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

Price: £148 per night plus cleaning and service fees

The Woodland Cabin in Gresham, available on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb/Chaucer Barn

Located near the north Norfolk coast, this woodland getaway offers views of a valley where creatures such as foxes, barn owls, deer and kites can be seen roaming.

The wood cabins were hand-built by local craftsmen and feature a fully-fitted kitchen and a wood burning stove.

Down in the valley, there is a mysterious stone circle to explore at the Chaucer Barn site - Credit: Airbnb/Chaucer Barn

It is only a short distance from Blakeney, Cromer and Sheringham beaches, where you can go seal spotting or hunting for fossils.

The Woodland Boat at Manor Farm - Credit: Alice Mason

2. The Woodland Boat at Manor Farm

Where: River Lane, Southburgh, near Hingham, mid Norfolk

Price: £165 per night plus service fees

The Woodland Boat has a comfortable bed and kitchenette - Credit: Alice Mason

If you fancy staying somewhere out of the ordinary, this landlocked boat situated in woodland in Southburgh would fit the bill.

The boat has an open plan kitchen/diner with a wood-burning stove and king-size bed.

The Woodland Boat is cosy but has some great facilities to make your stay comfortable - Credit: Alice Mason

In the grounds there is a secluded private hot tub to enjoy, which will keep you toasty on a winter's night.

A barbeque and fire pit are also available if you fancy sitting under the stars.

The Good Shepherd's Hut in Overstrand available on Airbnb - Credit: Mim Howell

3. The Good Shepherd Hut

Where: Overstrand, Cromer, north Norfolk

Price: £58 per night plus service fees

The Good Shepherd's Hut has a comfortable double bed - Credit: Mim Howell

It may be small but this converted shepherd hut in Overstrand offers ample charm. It is only a three minute walk to the beach and a short stroll to nearby Cromer.

Inside the hut, there is a double bed with a small log burner to help keep warm at night.

A wood-burning stove to keep you warm at the cosy Good Shepherd's Hut in Overstrand - Credit: Mim Howell

The private courtyard also has a fire pit to enjoy.

The Log Cabin is located near to the River Wensum in Lyng - Credit: Anne-Marie Boyd

4. The Log Cabin by the River Wensum

Where: Lyng, mid Norfolk

Price: £100 per night plus service fees

The log cabin in Lyng has lots of comfortable furniture to relax on - Credit: Anne-Marie Boyd

This little cabin in Lyng overlooks the River Wensum and comes with all the home comforts.

From a super-king bed to a wood-burning stove, there is everything you need for a getaway.

The log cabin in Lyng can be booked on Airbnb - Credit: Anne-Marie Boyd

The cabin looks upon a 16th century mill house and is located within two acres of private grounds.

There are nature reserves nearby making it a great location for some hiking adventures.

The Gig House in King's Lynn is available to stay at on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb/The Gig House

5. The Gig House

Where: Pentney, King's Lynn, west Norfolk

Price: £140 per night plus service fees

The Gig House on Airbnb in King's Lynn also has a spa and pool you can use - Credit: AirBnB/The Gig House

The Gig House is an entire cottage offering modern-rustic chic with great amenities. The cottage sleeps four people and there is also a fully-equipped kitchen.

A minute's walk away is Energise Pentney. A stay at the Gig House includes complimentary use of the spa, pool and gym, allowing you to have a weekend of pampering.

An outdoor pool is available to use at the Gig House in King's Lynn on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb/The Gig House

There is lots to see and do nearby, such as a visit to Sandringham's royal estate or a day out at Hunstanton's beach resort.

The Shepherd's Delight Hut near Winterton-on-Sea on Airbnb - Credit: Alexandra Pallister

6. Shepherd's Delight Hut

Where: Winterton-on-Sea, east Norfolk

Price: £125 per night plus service fees

There is a lovely cosy bed available at the Shepherd's Delight Hut - Credit: Alexandra Pallister

Seal-lovers would do well to stay here, as it is close to Horsey Beach, which is home to one of the largest seal colonies in the country.

The hut is renovated to a high standard with all the facilities you'll need for a romantic getaway, including a king-size bed, log-burning stove and a mini-kitchen.

A wood-burning stove will keep you warm during your stay at the Shepherd's Delight Hut near Winteron-on-Sea - Credit: Alexandra Pallister

The western-facing hut offers great views of sunsets over the big Norfolk sky and countryside which can be enjoyed while sitting in a private hot tub.

The cottage is nestled in the sandy dunes at Sea Palling beach - Credit: Airbnb/Cottage in the Dunes

7. Cottage in the dunes

Where: Sea Palling, north-east Norfolk

Price: £130 per night plus service fees

There is a well-equipped kitchen available at the Cottage in the Dunes, Sea Palling - Credit: Airbnb/Cottage in the Dunes

Nestled in the sand dunes at Sea Palling, this wooden cottage is a stone's throw away from the beach.

The cottage can sleep four people and has a well-equipped kitchen for your use.

The beach is a very short walk from the Cottage in the Dunes at Sea Palling - Credit: Airbnb/Maureen's Cottage in the Dunes

The wooden porch provides a great spot to enjoy an evening outdoors wrapped in blankets, while overlooking the coastal scenery of east Norfolk.