Cosy Airbnb getaways in Norfolk to try this winter
As the colder nights draw in, its time to get the wood burner on and wrap up in blankets.
A weekend getaway can be the perfect antidote to the winter blues, and thankfully there are plenty of spots in Norfolk to escape to.
Here are some of the cosiest places on Airbnb to stay at this winter.
1. Luxury woodland hideaway
Where: Gresham, north Norfolk
Price: £148 per night plus cleaning and service fees
Located near the north Norfolk coast, this woodland getaway offers views of a valley where creatures such as foxes, barn owls, deer and kites can be seen roaming.
The wood cabins were hand-built by local craftsmen and feature a fully-fitted kitchen and a wood burning stove.
It is only a short distance from Blakeney, Cromer and Sheringham beaches, where you can go seal spotting or hunting for fossils.
2. The Woodland Boat at Manor Farm
Where: River Lane, Southburgh, near Hingham, mid Norfolk
Price: £165 per night plus service fees
If you fancy staying somewhere out of the ordinary, this landlocked boat situated in woodland in Southburgh would fit the bill.
The boat has an open plan kitchen/diner with a wood-burning stove and king-size bed.
In the grounds there is a secluded private hot tub to enjoy, which will keep you toasty on a winter's night.
A barbeque and fire pit are also available if you fancy sitting under the stars.
3. The Good Shepherd Hut
Where: Overstrand, Cromer, north Norfolk
Price: £58 per night plus service fees
It may be small but this converted shepherd hut in Overstrand offers ample charm. It is only a three minute walk to the beach and a short stroll to nearby Cromer.
Inside the hut, there is a double bed with a small log burner to help keep warm at night.
The private courtyard also has a fire pit to enjoy.
4. The Log Cabin by the River Wensum
Where: Lyng, mid Norfolk
Price: £100 per night plus service fees
This little cabin in Lyng overlooks the River Wensum and comes with all the home comforts.
From a super-king bed to a wood-burning stove, there is everything you need for a getaway.
The cabin looks upon a 16th century mill house and is located within two acres of private grounds.
There are nature reserves nearby making it a great location for some hiking adventures.
5. The Gig House
Where: Pentney, King's Lynn, west Norfolk
Price: £140 per night plus service fees
The Gig House is an entire cottage offering modern-rustic chic with great amenities. The cottage sleeps four people and there is also a fully-equipped kitchen.
A minute's walk away is Energise Pentney. A stay at the Gig House includes complimentary use of the spa, pool and gym, allowing you to have a weekend of pampering.
There is lots to see and do nearby, such as a visit to Sandringham's royal estate or a day out at Hunstanton's beach resort.
6. Shepherd's Delight Hut
Where: Winterton-on-Sea, east Norfolk
Price: £125 per night plus service fees
Seal-lovers would do well to stay here, as it is close to Horsey Beach, which is home to one of the largest seal colonies in the country.
The hut is renovated to a high standard with all the facilities you'll need for a romantic getaway, including a king-size bed, log-burning stove and a mini-kitchen.
The western-facing hut offers great views of sunsets over the big Norfolk sky and countryside which can be enjoyed while sitting in a private hot tub.
7. Cottage in the dunes
Where: Sea Palling, north-east Norfolk
Price: £130 per night plus service fees
Nestled in the sand dunes at Sea Palling, this wooden cottage is a stone's throw away from the beach.
The cottage can sleep four people and has a well-equipped kitchen for your use.
The wooden porch provides a great spot to enjoy an evening outdoors wrapped in blankets, while overlooking the coastal scenery of east Norfolk.