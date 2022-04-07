It's panto time at Hunstanton - oh yes, it is

It's not what you expect to see at this time of the year - oh no, it's not...

But a seaside town is staging its postponed Christmas panto to entertain locals and visitors over the Easter weekend.

Cinderella will be bringing songs, gags and dancer to the Town Hall at Hunstanton from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

The show has been put on hold for two years because of the pandemic. Now there are fears this could be the town's last community panto unless people support the production, which has raised thousands for charity.

Hunstanton Town Council said: "The cast and crew have worked hard together and would like to present Cinderella to you this Easter.

"Unfortunately, ticket sales are down at this point which means this could sadly be the last of our community Hunstanton pantomimes.

"All our cast and crew are volunteers - from the production team, front of house team and backstage crew, to all the actors on stage - and they are all either working or in school or college.

"Our ethos has always been that every child gets a free goody bag and we have donated over £10,000 split between charities including Tapping House Hospice, Hunstanton Lifeboat Station, Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Mayor’s Basement appeal and many more."

Producer Tony Bishopp said: "The Hunstanton Pantomime is a non profit making group, anything raised goes back in to our local community. The panto is run entirely of volunteers, from cast, costume, set and prop design, sound and lighting technicians and chaperones, all to create something fun and entertaining for all the family."

Gracie Ashley plays Cinders, with a cast including Liz BIshopp (Vinnie the Valet), Tony BIshopp and Lewis Cleland (Ugly Sisters), Katriona Hawke (Wicked Stepmother), Bailey Fisher (Prince Freddie), Archie King (Arthur Knight), Elaine Verweymeran (Royal Housekeeper), Lynn Haycock (Royal Baker), Lucy Ferrer (Greengrocer), Emily Atkins (Fairy Godmother), Elise Navarro and Millie Ling (MIie Bubbles and Squeak).

Performances will be at 2pm and 7pm on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Easter Monday, there will only be a 2pm show.

Tickets are priced £30 (family), £10 (adult) and £7 (child under 12). They can be obtained from the town council on 01485 532402, Art @ The Town Hall, Heroes and Toymaster.



