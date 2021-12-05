Four Christmas and Boxing Day swims to attend this year

The Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim as captured from Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI/Nigel Lyman. - Credit: Archant

Christmas means different things to everyone.

For some people it's all about the presents, for others, it's about spending time with the family.

However, for other brave souls it's about jumping in the sea!

Christmas swims are hugely popular and hundreds of people participate every year all in aid of important charities and good causes.

Here are some of the best Christmas swims you should consider getting involved in this year.

Lowestoft Christmas Day swim - Credit: Nick Butcher

1. Lowestoft

Lowestoft's 43rd Christmas dip will be taking place on Saturday, December 25, at 10am.

Organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust, the event was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions but is set to make its return.

The event encourages fancy dress, however, swimmers can wear what they like with thousands of pounds raised annually for local charities and projects.

Limited changing facilities will be provided for registered swimmers only.

There is a £5 application fee with all money raised going towards beneficiaries.

You can register here.





The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

2. Hunstanton

Having taken place for more than 50 years, Hunstanton's event welcomes more than 100 swimmers and many more spectators who cheer on participants.

The swimmers will run into the sea at 11am with many wearing fancy dress to raise money for charity.

The event is organised by the Hunstanton Round Table and you can download a sponsor form on the 'Hunstanton Christmas Day Swim' Facebook event.

Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim 2018. Photo: James Carr. - Credit: Archant

3. Cromer

Cromer's popular Boxing Day event is set to return this year in aid of Sarcoma UK.

Organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners, the event also encourages fancy dress and fun costumes.

Due to the tide being high, the fun run will start at 9am before the dip begins at 10am instead of its usual schedule.

For the latest information about the event, click here to keep updated on the Facebook page.

Southwold is set to hold its 10th annual Christmas Day swim. - Credit: Supplied

4. Southwold

Hundreds of people are expected to jump in the North Sea to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in Southwold this year on Christmas Day.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District, will be the 10th swim of its kind after last year’s was forced to become a virtual swim due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year, participants decided to take part by jumping in swimming pools, paddling pools, baths, horse troughs and the like throughout December and raised £2,000.

This year, thousands of spectators are expected to turn out at Southwold Beach to watch as hundreds of swimmers take to the water on Christmas Day in what has become an annual festive spectacle.

For more details about how to register, click here.