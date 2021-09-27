Tickets on sale for new holographic show at Houghton Hall
- Credit: Andrew Sizeland/Chris Levine
Tickets have gone on sale for Houghton Hall's latest art show, 528Hz Love Frequency, a major solo exhibition from contemporary artist Chris Levine.
Known for their vast sculptural exhibitions, Houghton Hall will host the artist's largest show to date, presenting large-scale light installations, which invite the viewer to interact within the art around the grounds.
The show will feature a series of new holographic artworks, print works and large immersive laser and LED installations which explore Levine's work with the meditative and immersive properties of light and sound.
Lord Cholmondeley of Houghton Hall, said: “This is our first Autumn/Winter show at Houghton, and it is exciting to be showing Chris Levine’s mesmeric laser art in the grounds, as well as a selection of his iconic light portraits.
"We look forward to seeing how his work will interact with the historic landscape and the architecture of the house.”
Chris Levine at Houghton Hall: 528 Hz Love Frequency, sponsored by Sotherby's, is open 22 October – 23 December 2021. £18, under 18s free and concessions for students. Tickets at houghtonhall.com.