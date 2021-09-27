Tickets on sale for new holographic show at Houghton Hall

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2021

Tickets go on sale 27 September for Chris Levine at Houghton Hall, 528 Hz Love Frequency. - Credit: Andrew Sizeland/Chris Levine

Tickets have gone on sale for Houghton Hall's latest art show, 528Hz Love Frequency, a major solo exhibition from contemporary artist Chris Levine.

Tickets go on sale 27 September for Chris Levine at Houghton Hall, 528 Hz Love Frequency. - Credit: Chris Levine

Known for their vast sculptural exhibitions, Houghton Hall will host the artist's largest show to date, presenting large-scale light installations, which invite the viewer to interact within the art around the grounds.

The show will feature a series of new holographic artworks, print works and large immersive laser and LED installations which explore Levine's work with the meditative and immersive properties of light and sound.

Tickets go on sale 27 September for Chris Levine at Houghton Hall, 528 Hz Love Frequency. Pictured is Lord David Cholmondeley. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Lord Cholmondeley of Houghton Hall, said: “This is our first Autumn/Winter show at Houghton, and it is exciting to be showing Chris Levine’s mesmeric laser art in the grounds, as well as a selection of his iconic light portraits.

"We look forward to seeing how his work will interact with the historic landscape and the architecture of the house.”

Tickets go on sale 27 September for Chris Levine at Houghton Hall, 528 Hz Love Frequency. - Credit: Chris Levine

Chris Levine at Houghton Hall: 528 Hz Love Frequency, sponsored by Sotherby's, is open 22 October – 23 December 2021. £18, under 18s free and concessions for students. Tickets at houghtonhall.com.