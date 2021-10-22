Stunning new show at Houghton Hall set to immerse you into a meditative state

Published: 7:00 PM October 22, 2021

Contemporary artist Chris Levine is the latest name to grace Houghton Hall's star-studded arts programme with a light-based show interconnected by geometry and coding.

In Houghton's first Autumn/Winter exhibition, Levine's large scale immersive sculptural light installations have been specially created for the grounds of the Hall.

Chris Levine's 528 Hz Love Frequency is on show at Houghton Hall 22 October - 23 December 2021. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Levine's futuristic installations are a stark contrast to the grandly historic property, and encourage the viewer to be present in the moment.

Following in the world-renowned footsteps of Damien Hirst, Henry Moore and most recently, Tony Cragg, who have all held large-scale solo shows at Houghton Hall, Levine's encaptivating show 528 Hz Love Frequency is yet another must-see.

The Grade 1-listed Hall, commissioned by British Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole in 1722, has become one of Norfolk's main contemporary art and sculpture settings.

Molecule of Light sits in the grounds of Houghton Hall and is the main attraction to show.

Boasting 25m in height - the same as the Hall - and six tonnes in weight, the structure projects light and 3D ambisonic soundscape across the Norfolk landscape.

Chris Levine said: "I’ve always sought to create art that draws the viewer to stillness and into a meditative expansive state.

"The more the work can be accessed through the heart and not needing to be mentally processed allows for a deeper sensory experience and something that moves us emotionally and with a positive impact on our physiological state.

"With the laser, you have light in its purest form, a single frequency which we don't normally experience. Your attention on the laser very quickly gets you into a state where you are not thinking about things, you are just present."

Chris Levine, 528 Hz Love Frequency at Houghton Hall, installation view, 2021. - Credit: Pete Higgins

The sculpture is accompanied by a further two inside galleries of work and another installation in the courtyard.

The first of these galleries exhibits Levine's light portraits. Sitters of these include Kate Moss, Grace Jones, Banksy, and Her Majesty The Queen, described by the National Portrait Gallery as the most evocative image of a royal by any artist.

The 3D illusions were created by a camera moving from left to right, taking hundreds of frames, as the sitter was sent into a meditate state through different uses of light and sound.

This stillness created by the controlled environment the portraits were shot in, helps to "get to a point where we see the inner beauty and inner truth".

Chris Levine, 528 Hz Love Frequency at Houghton Hall. - Credit: Pete Huggins

The second gallery explores a series of visual echo work which Levine describes as "a new type of visual language".

Made up of LEDs and circuit boards, the works appear simply as a line of light, until you look away. Once it has gone past your field of vision, you see an image for a fleeting moment.

Nearly impossible to photograph or video, this unique and mathematical work achieves Levine's aim for the viewer to be present in the moment as you are forced to simply enjoy it without distraction.

Chris Levine, 528 Hz Love Frequency at Houghton Hall. - Credit: Pete Huggins

Lord Cholmondeley of Houghton Hall, said: “We look forward to seeing how his work will interact with the historic landscape and the architecture of the house.”

The show has been sponsored by renowned art dealer Sotheby's.

528 Hz Love Frequency is on show at Houghton Hall 22 October - 23 December 2021. Tickets can be purchased on Houghton Hall's website.