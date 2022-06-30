Chase Star to perform at Thetford comedy club

Chase Star Paul Sinha is performing at The Carnegie in Thetford on Friday - Credit: PA

One of the stars from ITV's The Chase will be hitting the stage in Norfolk for a night of stand-up comedy.

Paul Sinha is bringing his unique brand of humour to The Carnegie in Thetford on Friday (July 1).

The show starts at 7.30pm and he will be joined by three other award-winning comedians, Ben Briggs, Nicole Harris and Adam Riley.

While known for his general knowledge pedigree, Mr Sinha has also been bringing laughter to audiences across the country and wider afield for several years.

He recently performed at a comedy night in Norwich at the Maddermarket Theatre and described the city crowd as "brilliant".

The Sinnerman, as he is known on the ITV show, even had time to pop into one of the Fine City's watering holes after his show.

He was spotted enjoying a pint at the Rumsey Wells in St Andrews Street.