News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Chase Star to perform at Thetford comedy club

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:12 PM June 30, 2022
File photo dated 12/03/19 of Paul Sinha, who has said he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Chase Star Paul Sinha is performing at The Carnegie in Thetford on Friday - Credit: PA

One of the stars from ITV's The Chase will be hitting the stage in Norfolk for a night of stand-up comedy.

Paul Sinha is bringing his unique brand of humour to The Carnegie in Thetford on Friday (July 1).

The show starts at 7.30pm and he will be joined by three other award-winning comedians, Ben Briggs, Nicole Harris and Adam Riley.

While known for his general knowledge pedigree, Mr Sinha has also been bringing laughter to audiences across the country and wider afield for several years.

He recently performed at a comedy night in Norwich at the Maddermarket Theatre and described the city crowd as "brilliant".

The Sinnerman, as he is known on the ITV show, even had time to pop into one of the Fine City's watering holes after his show.

He was spotted enjoying a pint at the Rumsey Wells in St Andrews Street.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon