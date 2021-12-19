Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A ride on the gallopers has a timeless appeal, so the Christmas arrival in Norwich of one of the oldest surviving carousels in the country is proving popular.
The 40ft diameter Pride of the South Gallopers, which is taking pride of place outside The Forum in the city centre, was built by Frederick Savage of King's Lynn in 1893.
The carousel, with its 36 brightly coloured horses, suspended on polished, twisted brass poles, featured in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
The carousel, which costs £2.50 per ride, also features elaborate, cut glass mirrors, while music from an organ in the middle of the ride completes the nostalgic feel.
Operated by The Downs Traditional Funfair, the ride was opened on Sunday (December 19) and children were among those who were eager to clamber aboard the hand-painted horses.
The carousel will remain outside The Forum until Sunday, January 2, although it will not be running on Christmas Day.
