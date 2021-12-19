News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:52 PM December 19, 2021
Updated: 5:08 PM December 19, 2021
Kady on the carousel at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A ride on the gallopers has a timeless appeal, so the Christmas arrival in Norwich of one of the oldest surviving carousels in the country is proving popular.

The 40ft diameter Pride of the South Gallopers, which is taking pride of place outside The Forum in the city centre, was built by Frederick Savage of King's Lynn in 1893.

The Pride of the South Gallopers carousel dates back to 1893. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The carousel, with its 36 brightly coloured horses, suspended on polished, twisted brass poles, featured in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Theo and Alexa. An old Carousell made in Kings Lynn made an appearance at the Norwich Forum PICTURE

Theo and Alexa enjoyed the carousel at The Forum, which featured in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The carousel, which costs £2.50 per ride, also features elaborate, cut glass mirrors, while music from an organ in the middle of the ride completes the nostalgic feel.

Up close with one of the gallopers. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Operated by The Downs Traditional Funfair, the ride was opened on Sunday (December 19) and children were among those who were eager to clamber aboard the hand-painted horses.

Carousel owner John Downes.

Owner John Downes with his Pride of the South Gallopers. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The carousel will remain outside The Forum until Sunday, January 2, although it will not be running on Christmas Day.

An old carousel made in Kings Lynn at the Norwich Forum.

Arthur and Damien ride the Pride of the South Gallopers carousel at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The King's Lynn-made carousel at the Forum in Norwich.

Teddy rides the carousel, which was made in King's Lynn. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kaixin with her dad on the carousel at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sina and Zeina on the carousel. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Violet and Veer enjoy a ride on the carousel. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lottie on the King's Lynn-made carousel. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Julian takes a whirl on the carousel at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Oscar and Sam on the Pride of the South Gallopers. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Archie and Jess enjoy the carousel at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


