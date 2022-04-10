Norwich ready to finally welcome Black Water County

Folkpunk band Black Water County will finally appear at the Waterfront in Norwich - more than two years after their gig was first scheduled.

The Bournemouth group had originally been due to appear on Sunday March 29, 2020, but it was cancelled because of the pandemic and has now been rearranged for Wednesday April 13 at 7.30pm.

The five-piece band is renowned for its fusion of folk instruments, punk energy and catchy pop melodies.

Fronted by Tim and Shannon’s spirited vocals, the band have kicked the party off at hundreds of festivals including Boomtown Fair, Beautiful Days and Camp Bestival and won a place on Fireball’s ‘Fuelling the Fire Tour’ in 2016 and 2018.

In 2017 the band independently released Taking Chances with a sold out launch show at Mr Kyps and embarked on the first self booked UK tour.

After signing with booking agency Midnight Mango in 2018 they have had three extensive UK headline tours as well as supports on the tours of a plethora of inspirational artists.

The second album Comedies and Tragedies was released in March 2020 with another sold out show at The Old Firestation in Bournemouth, however, the promotional UK tour was halted as soon as the pandemic hit.

Black Water County will be supported by Flint Moore and Mammal Not Fish.





Black Water County will appear at the Waterfront in Norwich - Credit: Black Water County

Tickets from the original date remain valid.

To buy tickets visit www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk.