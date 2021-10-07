News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Black Panther costumes on show among events to celebrate Black History Month

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM October 7, 2021   
Close up of costumes from Black Panther movie which are on show at an exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich

Power of Stories, at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, features three costumes from Marvel Studios' Black Panther film - Credit: Megan Wilson

Look out for some spectacular and informative events happening throughout October that support and celebrate Black History Month, including The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, which features three costumes from the ground-breaking Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.  

It has been a hit with visitors since it first opened and there is still time to see the costumes of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Danai Gurira’s Okoye.  

Created collaboratively with the local community, Power of Stories explores how storytelling has been used across history and place to shape the way we see the world.

A team of Community Curators worked closely with the museum to create displays and interpretation which has been shaped by local people and includes the stories that matter to them.

Close up of costume from movie Black Panther which is on show in Ipswich as part of the Power of Stories exhibition

Power of Stories explores how storytelling has been used across history and place to shape the way we see the world - Credit: Megan Wilson

Alongside the Oscar-winning costumes are objects from Ipswich Museums’ collection, which highlight the historical and cultural influences and detail that went into the creation of the costumes, plus other iconic Marvel comic issues. There is also a storyboard for a deleted scene which Marvel fans will not want to miss!

As well as comics and previously unseen museum collections, the exhibition also includes exclusively commissioned comic art by Dan Malone, which tells the story of Ipswich’s Windrush generation and the African and Caribbean contribution to multicultural Ipswich. 

Power of Stories is open at Christchurch Mansion on Tuesdays-Sundays until Sunday, October 24 and admission is free. Find out more at www.powerofstories.co.uk 

Later this month, The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists also opens at Time and Tide Museum, charting the early years of the iconic Ladybird books from 1940 to 1975 and the artists who illustrated them, curated by collector Helen Day.  

This includes a curated section, unique to Time and Tide’s exhibition, which highlights special edition books illustrated for the Caribbean market and explores how the original books have been re-illustrated over the years to better reflect the diversity of the UK.  More information can be found at www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/time-tide  The exhibition opens on Friday, October 15.

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

