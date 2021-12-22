The Dancing Astronaut: all you need to know about Norwich’s biggest New Year's Eve party

Promotion

This New Year's Eve, Norwich Warehouse will be decked out with space-themed inflatables and glowing stars for the Dancing Astronaut event. - Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

Looking forward to having a New Year’s Eve to remember this time around?

The Dancing Astronaut event promises to be one of Norwich’s biggest and best events that the city has seen for many a year! A space-themed venue, a good mix of music and a star-studded line-up will make this New Year’s Eve celebration truly unmissable.

We chat to Olivia Stock, event co-ordinator at After Dark Promotions, about some of the incredible headline acts and what makes the venue so special.

Chase and Status, Shy FX and Flava D are the headlining acts, amongst other guest DJs, that partygoers can expect to see, bringing a never-ending wave of great music all night. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What have you got planned to make this end of year celebration an exceptional event?

A: We’ve pulled out all the stops for partygoers this New Year’s Eve, having booked one of the largest event spaces in all of Norwich. The Norwich Warehouse, located at the Norfolk Showground on Dereham Road, will be decked out to suit our dancing astronaut theme.

People can expect rocket and alien inflatables surfing the crowd, glowing stars and shining chrome balls across the ceiling and a huge astronaut helmet that our DJs will be performing from. The likes of Chase and Status, Shy FX and Flava D will be gracing the stage - bringing with them classic garage and bassline tunes, as well as some newer drum and bass tracks to ensure that everyone has a great time!

Despite being a themed event, there’s no dress code required for entry, so feel free to dress up or to come in whatever you feel comfortable in.

Q: How important is it for people to be able to enjoy a proper night out with loved ones this year?

A: Everyone has missed the company of friends and family during the past two years and these events really bring people together again, which is why we love to organise them! This is a great opportunity for people to enjoy a New Year’s Eve that they couldn’t have last year, amongst some of the best DJs in the UK and a really lively atmosphere.

Earlier in the year we hosted our Halloween night which was a resounding success, and we’re aiming to do the same with the last event of the year. All of our focus has gone into making this a really incredible evening, whilst meticulously planning to make sure we adhere to the latest government guidelines. Whilst it’s important that we get to have an enjoyable evening, it’s also vital that we abide by the rules to ensure everyone’s safety. More information can be found on our social media pages so you can make sure you're fully prepared.

Aside from that, it’ll be our pleasure to reinstate the classic New Year’s Eve atmosphere that we all know and love, including the unmissable countdown into the new year. Our events just get better and better every time we organise them, and the line-up, planning and creativity that have gone into this one means it'll be the best yet!

Having missed out on hosting events throughout the past two years, the Dancing Astronaut are excited to bring a celebration to one of Norwich's largest venues. - Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

Q: What are the opening times for this event, and how can people get their tickets?

A: Norwich Warehouse opens its doors at 8pm, and the party continues all the way to 3am the following morning. As this is one of the biggest events of the year on one of the most popular nights, tickets have been selling very fast.

All of the early birds have sold out, so to ensure your place and that of your friends I’d suggest getting a ticket as soon as possible! You can purchase tickets on Skiddle and Fatsoma, or visit the Dancing Astronaut Facebook page.

For more information on how to get your tickets, visit skiddle.com.