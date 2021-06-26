Best places in Norfolk and Waveney to watch England vs Germany

Published: 4:30 PM June 26, 2021

England v Czech Republic at the Coach and Horses in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk pubs will be filled with chants of 'It's Coming Home' if England can overcome Germany in Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 5pm in the last 16 round of the competition after England finished top of their group table.

Ahead of the big game, here is a list of some of the best places to watch the Three Lions in the county.

The Arena, Norwich

A large screen has been set up in a new England fan park off Salhouse Road in Norwich.

The Arena indoor sports hub on Avian Way can accommodate up to 475 people having been set up by Daegan Watts, 20.

Daegon Watts, 20, a shareholder in The Arena, where the England Fan Park will be for Euro 2020 England marches. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There will no be standing areas, but groups of six can enjoy table service operated by the bar and food stalls.

The Kings Arms, Great Yarmouth

Although capacity has been reduced by more than 50pc due to Covid, an outdoor big screen has still proved to be popular at the coastal town pub.

The pub has six televisions inside and a large 8x8 screen in the beer garden.

England fans pictured at the Kings Arms during the 2018 World Cup - Credit: Anthony Carroll

All England games have been shown on the big screen, while an outside bar with a barbecue has also been in operation.

Swan Hotel, Downham Market

Football fever has arrived in Downham Market thanks to the Swan Hotel which has set up a big screen under a canopy outside the pub.

The High Street business has been showing the games with a reduced volume indoors, as well as outside, with a banner proudly saying 'Roar on England' below the big screen.

Tony Parker and ZsuZsanna Toth outside the Swan Hotel, in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Socially distanced tables have been set up so customers can enjoy a prime view of the match.

Coach and Horses, Norwich

The Coach and Horses on Thorpe Road is a popular destination for football fans throughout the year, and a summer tournament is no different.

The pub is showing all England matches including the Round of 16 clash with table bookings filling up nicely.

England v Czech Republic at the Coach and Horses in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Some tables are also left free for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis.

England fans were in fine voice for the 1-0 victory over Czech Republic at the venue on Tuesday evening.

The Feathers, Gorleston

This sports' pub has six screens including one in the rear garden.

A mural celebrating a range of sporting achievements was even put up on the pub's beer garden ahead of the Euros to get footy fans in the mood.

Artist Greater Than, aka Justin Peach, working on the mural at The Feathers in Gorleston. - Credit: Greater Than

This was created by the artist Greater Than, also known as Justin Peach.

The Unicorn, Aylsham

A popular destination for locals, the Hungate Street venue is not short of screens to watch Gareth Southgate's team.

The pub is located a short walk from the market place in the town, with table service in place for those venturing beyond their homes to meet up with friends and watch the game.

The Unicorn in Hungate Street is one of historic Aylsham's town centre pubs. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

The Railway Tavern, Dereham

The Railway Tavern in Dereham has been busy installing 23 screens across the pub giving every seat in the house a view of the game - including those in the toilets.

Landlord Paul Sandford has erected a marquee in its garden along with loud speakers to play all the old England football favourites, in order to keep the atmosphere going despite restrictions around table service and capacity limits.

The Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Matthew Usher

The pub has proudly displayed multiple St. George's flags to show its support for Harry Kane and co.

The White Horse, King's Lynn

Located on Wootton Road, The White Horse is certain to be a lively atmosphere come 5pm on Tuesday.

The pub's message for the tournament has been: "Are you ready to swap the sofa for the local?

"We will be showing The Euros games live at The White Horse, so you can enjoy the football atmosphere with family and friends once again."

The White Horse, King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

The Ingate, Beccles

With five TVs outside, as well as 11 inside, The Ingate is not short of space to safely watch England take on Germany.

Landlady Michelle Payne recently told our reporter the pub has been "busier than ever" throughout Euro 2020 so far.

Flags have been put up outside the building to ensure fans know exactly where to go for the football.

The Ingate Freehouse in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

The Albion, Cromer

Football classics are played before every game, and after England have scored to ensure a proper football atmosphere is created at The Albion.

Steve and Zena Pye of The Albion - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Co-owner Zena Pye said: "So far, the games have been really good with a lovely atmosphere. We are not allowed singing and chanting due to Covid but we do like to get the football atmosphere going with the classic music.

"The Albion is backing England to go all the way!"

There are two indoor screens showing the game at the pub.

The Green Dragon, Thetford

This market place venue will be buzzing with excitement as the likes of Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos and Kai Havertz do battle.

The pub is well-known for showing live sport with its HD screens.

The Green Dragon in Thetford - Credit: Archant

Have we missed a good spot to watch the match on this list? Get in touch by emailing ben.hardy@archant.co.uk and we will update it before Tuesday.