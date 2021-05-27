Alan Partridge set to tour the UK - but not in Norfolk

Published: 1:00 PM May 27, 2021

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Alan Partridge is heading out on tour - but bizarrely will not be appearing in Norwich or Norfolk.

The shameless Norfolk broadcaster is embarking on a nationwide tour next year, titled 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge'.

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in his home county of Norfolk - Credit: BBC/PA

His two-month run will begin in Belfast on April 22, 2022, before heading to Dublin, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds and London.

But the radio and television presenter will not be treating audiences in Norwich to the new show.

Promoting the tour, the Radio Norwich and North Norfolk Digital favourite said: "Whether you're a pro-European who has had the jab, or a Brexiteer who doesn't believe in vaccines, I want to build a bridge.

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

"For while we don't always agree, what really binds us as a nation is when we - all of us, together - can't stand something. Like speed bumps, or anything changing.

"So if you don't like anything changing, or speed bumps, come and see my new stage show. It's my plan to restore daylight to a nation plunged into darkness."

Alan Partridge has been appearing on 'This Time' on BBC One - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Colin Hutton

To buy tickets for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge', visit Ticketmaster.