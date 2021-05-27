News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Alan Partridge set to tour the UK - but not in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:00 PM May 27, 2021   
Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in Norfolk

Alan Partridge is heading out on tour - but bizarrely will not be appearing in Norwich or Norfolk. 

The shameless Norfolk broadcaster is embarking on a nationwide tour next year, titled 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge'.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only. BBC handout photo issued 21/08/2002 of Alan Par

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in his home county of Norfolk

His two-month run will begin in Belfast on April 22, 2022, before heading to Dublin, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds and London.

But the radio and television presenter will not be treating audiences in Norwich to the new show.

Promoting the tour, the Radio Norwich and North Norfolk Digital favourite said: "Whether you're a pro-European who has had the jab, or a Brexiteer who doesn't believe in vaccines, I want to build a bridge.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve

Alan Partridge is set to tour the UK, but will not appear in Norfolk

"For while we don't always agree, what really binds us as a nation is when we - all of us, together - can't stand something. Like speed bumps, or anything changing.

You may also want to watch:

"So if you don't like anything changing, or speed bumps, come and see my new stage show. It's my plan to restore daylight to a nation plunged into darkness."

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/03/2019 - Programme Name: This Time with Ala

Alan Partridge has been appearing on 'This Time' on BBC One

To buy tickets for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge', visit Ticketmaster





