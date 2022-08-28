10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Children are wonderful. They’re a blessing. But...they’re also noisy – as any parent or grandparent will tell you! With the high-energy antics of the summer holidays out of the way, you might now be thinking about a peaceful escape, just for two.

A cosy cottage where you can light a fire and snuggle with a film. A retreat by the coast with long walks and pub lunches. Perhaps a spa break.

Here are just a few for your consideration.

Alde Barn, Stonham Aspal

From £456 for a two-night stay beginning on a Friday this October

Book via woodfarmbarns.co.uk

If you’re craving a romantic break, but can’t bear to leave the dog behind, Carl Scott’s properties at Woodfarm Barns could prove just what you’re looking for.

Smack-bang in the middle of Suffolk’s walking country, and only 30 minutes from the coast, all the properties are pooch-friendly – and there’s even a two-acre secure meadow for dog-walking on site.

Alde Barn is absolutely picture perfect, and Carl says is his daughter’s favourite of all their accommodations.

“It’s a real Hansel and Gretal chocolate box cottage,” he reveals. “And the icing on the cake is the covered garden room with your own private hot tub – perfect to relax and unwind.

The hot tub area at Alde Barn - Credit: Woodfarm Barns

Bunker down on the squidgy sofa at Alde Barn - Credit: CARL LAMB AMBIENTLIGHT

“The cottage has high-vaulted ceilings with huge oak beams, and a winding, handmade timber staircase leading to a gorgeous old wooden sleigh bed on the bedroom mezzanine overlooking the lounge. It’s really cosy and romantic.”

As well as a large private garden, guests have access to the communal decked space.

A breakfast basket packed with goodies is included.

Cley Windmill

From £215 per night for two people, on a bed and breakfast basis

Book via cleywindmill.co.uk or phone 01263 740209

A stay in one of north Norfolk’s most famous landmarks would make a truly memorable break.

You can stay at one of north Norfolk's most famous landmarks - Cley Windmill - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Perched on the picturesque River Glaven, Cley Windmill has 10 stylish and characterful guest bedrooms.

There are six inside the windmill, going all the way up the tower to the Wheel Room, where the wheels are for the sails – that's one for the adventurous, as there’s a ladder to get to the room.

Bonus pop fact: The Stone Room was singer James Blunt’s bedroom when the windmill belonged to his family.

There are also four rooms in the courtyard.

One of the guest bedrooms at Cley Windmill - Credit: Chris Taylor

The garden is a great spot from which to catch the sunset, and there’s a hidden decking area, nestled among the reeds.

Breakfast is served in the morning and the restaurant is about to open up in the evenings again for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Once an important trading port, Cley is now famed for its birdwatching – Cley Marshes, between the village and the sea, is Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s oldest reserve.

Wells, Holkham, Blakeney, Cromer and Sheringham are all within easy reach - and thanks to the Coasthopper bus you don’t even have to take the car.

And on the North Norfolk Coast Path, Cley makes the ideal base from which to explore on foot - and drink in the expansive views which make this part of the world so special.

Whichever way your compass takes you, before you head off, make sure you pop into Picnic Fayre and pick up some bread, homemade quiche and local cheeses to fuel you for the day.

The Cartlodge in Sibton - Credit: Contributed

The Cartlodge, Sibton

From £623 per week, minimum three-night stay

Book via suffolk-secrets.co.uk

Owner Elaine Jephcott has gone above and beyond to transform this lovely annexe, sitting in over two acres of landscaped gardens with orchards, into a home away from home for guests.

The five-star, one-bedroom property is very secluded and private, and so well-appointed she admits couples often opt to stay in and enjoy the space. Though there’s plenty to see and do on the doorstep.

“A lot of care and effort has gone into it,” she says. “It’s a real labour of love. We want our guests to have a great experience so make sure everything is just right.”

The Cartlodge’s accommodation is upside down. Upstairs is open-plan, with a four-poster bedroom, kitchen/living area with wood burner, and bathroom. On the ground floor, couples can work out in their own gym (including a Pelaton), or dim the lights and watch a film in the TV room, complete with 75ins telly.

The bedroom at The Cartlodge, Sibton - Credit: Contributed

“There’s lots of space outside as well,” adds Elaine. “We have an outside kitchen and covered eating area, and a garden room.”

Finishing touches include lots of little extras, such as slippers, a substantial welcome pack from Suffolk Lunch filled with fresh local treats, and even a bottle of Adnams fizz.

Talking about the area, Elaine notes multiple cycle and walking routes – one taking guests over to the very good White Horse pub. The Cartlodge is less than 15 minutes to the coast, and close to Halesworth (for golf), the Two Magpies at Darsham, Yoxford Antiques, and Thorington Open Air Theatre.

While the village itself offers an excellent butcher (Salter & King), Emmett’s renowned deli, and a lovely tearoom.

“People are very well catered for. There’s so much nearby, but they’re also away from the hustle and bustle.”

Potters Resort - Credit: Contributed

Potters Resort, Hopton

Three-night adults only weekend breaks in October start from £419 and four-night midweek breaks from £599

Book via pottersholidays.com

You don't have to jet off or go on a cruise to enjoy the all-inclusive experience - it's available right here on the doorstep.

Potters Resort at Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, plus a new addition which has recently opened at Maldon in Essex, are the UK's only all-inclusive resorts.

And earlier this year Potters, which is famed for rolling out the blue carpet to host the World Indoor Bowls Championships, was named the best holiday resort in the UK by Which? magazine, beating the likes of Center Parcs and Butlin's to the top spot.

And when they say all inclusive, they really mean it - you get comfortable bungalow or hotel accommodation, four meals a day, all your drinks, and West End quality entertainment in the evening.

There are a huge range of activities available - from tennis to laser clay shooting, Zumba and adventure golf for starters - plus there's a pool and spa where you can relax, rejuvenate and restore.

Nearby, you've got Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, so you can enjoy a traditional bucket and spade day out.

The bedroom at The Piggery - Credit: Retreat East

Retreat East, Hemingstone

From £130 per night

Book via retreateast.co.uk

Retreat East is an idyllic, sustainable retreat set in rural Suffolk. Originally a 16th-century dairy farm, the owners have regenerated the site into 17 heavenly country chic dairy/field barns and one charming farmhouse, with owner Dominic Richards having taken the idealised ‘house in the country’, distilling it into a luxury escape, surrounded by nature.

The stylishly converted barns combine original features such as brick and beam, with modern, elegant touches.

Perfect for couples is the one-bedroom Piggery. With its characterful timber frame, large free-standing bath, and cosy wood burner, Steph Jones from the Retreat East team says it’s the “ultimate romantic hideaway”.

The Piggery's bathroom at Retreat East - Credit: Retreat East

The Piggery's living/kitchen area - Credit: Retreat East

“It has a beautiful open plan living space, complete with a kitchen and lounge area, along with a private outdoor space.”

Retreat East has its own farm shop, bikes on site for guests to use, and, its centrepiece – the Great Barn. No expense has been spared renovating the barn into a stunning, bright restaurant, spilling out onto a sunny terrace. Head chef Adam Spicer and his team use homegrown and foraged ingredients to bring innovative, seasonal dishes to the table, from breakfast through lunch.

A taster menu has just launched, with afternoon teas available shortly.

Guests can also book time in the barn’s Wellness Wing – home to two tranquil treatment rooms, a steam room, sauna, outdoor hot tub and rainfall showers.

One of the luxury Clubhouse rooms at Fritton Lake - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas

Fritton Lake

From £180 per room per night B&B in the Clubhouse (minimum two nights)

Visit frittonlake.co.uk for details

Put your phone away, switch off and fully immerse yourself in nature at Fritton Lake. Set in 1,000 acres on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, and part of the Somerleyton Estate, it bills itself as a private holiday club with a conscience.

You can either stay in one of the luxury boutique rooms in the Clubhouse, or retreat to one of the stylish Koto cabins in the woods, which come with their own wood-fired hot tubs.

One of the stylish Koto cabins at Fritton Lake - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas

Perfect for an active couple, there’s a range of land and water-based activities on offer – from trail running, yoga, tennis and the new nature-inspired gym to wild swimming, paddle boarding, canoeing and a floating sauna.

Foodies are well catered for here – head chef Chris Bartlett was formerly at The Fat Duck and on the menu at The Clubhouse you might find comforting mac n’cheese, with Norfolk Dapple playing a starring role, and lots of Somerleyton beef.

You can also learn about the estate’s ongoing rewilding project on a walking or jeep nature safari or forage for dinner and eat out in the wild among free roaming red and fallow deer, highland cattle, water buffalo, pigs and Exmoor ponies.

Further afield, you’ve got award-winning beaches and the Broads within easy reach. Head for the bright lights of Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile – and treat yourself to some of the famous market chips – fall for Southwold’s traditional charms, or blow away the cobwebs with a walk at untamed Winterton or Covehithe.

Back to nature - an Igluhut at Blyth Rise Stays - Credit: Blyth Rise Stays

Blyth Rise, Laxfield

From £445 for a three-night stay at the weekend

Book via blythrisestays.co.uk

You’re unlikely to find anything else like this place in East Anglia. Having retired after three decades in the fruit industry, Blyth Rise owners Pam and Mark spent two years on their ‘retirement project’.

It has involved planting thousands of trees over the 10 acre site, rewilding with flowers and grasses, and installing multiple lodges and hand-built, bespoke Igluhuts on the site.

Hidden amongst the trees, the quirky Igluhuts appear as a cross between an Airstream and a cabin, and with their cladding, merge beautifully into the landscape.

Each one sleeps two in a double bed, and has a kitchen area, bathroom with Norfolk Natural Living toiletries, board games for whiling away the hours, and an outdoor area complete with fire pit, barbecue and dining space. They even provide blankets.

Blyth Rise has two saunas within the woodlands for guests to enjoy. Yoga is a regular fixture on the events calendar. And you can book a soothing massage with a visiting therapist to kink out those knots and aches if you like.

Multiple walks are easily accessible using paths from the grounds – don't miss out on a pint and bite to eat at the wonderful traditional King’s Head pub in Laxfield.

Palmer's Lodge, Holkham - Credit: Steve Adams

Palmer’s Lodge, Holkham Estate

Prices start from £1,289 per week

Book via norfolkcottages.co.uk

It’s not just the exterior of Palmer’s Lodge on the Holkham Estate that has the wow factor. The Grade II listed gatehouse, which has had a luxury makeover to turn it into a unique and romantic rural retreat, has a subterranean level.

Once the vaulted cellars, it now features a glass atrium, which is perfect for stargazing. Swoon.

There’s also a snug TV room, the bedroom with a super king size bed, a large walk in shower room and a separate bathroom, with a tub.

And the open plan living space with its vaulted ceiling and cosy wood burner invites you to simply kick back and relax.

The bedroom at Palmer's Lodge - Credit: Steve Adams

The living room at Palmer's Lodge - Credit: Steve Adams

The stargazing window at Palmer's Lodge - Credit: Steve Adams

Other accommodation on the estate includes South Lodge East and South Lodge West – or you could book in to the stylish and dog-friendly Victoria.

There is so much to explore on the estate – the parkland, where you can hire bikes, the nature reserve and, of course, the famous beach.

Head to nearby Burnham Market for some of Norfolk’s best dining at Socius and No Twenty9. Or you can’t beat fish and chips on the quay at neighbouring Wells (leave room for Swirl’s soft serve ice cream if you can).

One of Suffolk Escape's lakeside lodges - Credit: Contributed

Suffolk Escape, Hintlesham

Short breaks (four-night mid-week breaks and three-night weekend breaks from £540 for one bedroom use (low season)

Book via suffolkescape.co.uk

The 300-acre Bryce family farm is an idyllic setting for these four, luxuriously-appointed, two-bedroom log cabins – available for adult-only (over 14s), breaks.

Each cabin, set on the edge of a purpose-built lake and designed to maximise privacy, has its own hot tub, and is furnished to the highest standards.

They include a wood-burning stove, dining deck over the lake, huge, emperor-sized beds, an ensuite bathroom and all the little touches you need to feel at home.

Hadleigh is the closest town, where you’ll find supermarkets, and independent shops, including a butchers and fashion stores. Hintlesham Hall is on the doorstep for fine dining. There’s a brand-new farm shop and café, Woodlands, in the village, where you can stock up on fresh local produce, or stop for breakfast and lunch. Sunday lunch at Hintlesham Golf is renowned. And excellent quality ready meals and desserts are available from Hintlesham mainstay Chilli & Chives.

Inside one of the four cabins at Suffolk Escape - Credit: Chevron Photography

A bathroom at Suffolk Escape - Credit: Chevron Photography

Owner Andrew Bryce says: "The high level of comfort in our log cabin accommodation, combined with the tranquil setting, makes the Suffolk Escape an ideal all-year-round destination for couples. Having just the four log cabins around the lake and a dedicated small team means that our guests have privacy, peace and quiet, and the opportunity to truly stop, relax and unwind. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and work hard to ensure our guests enjoy every aspect of their stay with us."

The Pigspa at The Pigs at Edgefield - Credit: Chris Taylor

The Pigs, Edgefield near Holt

Original Spa Rooms start at £240 per night, Monday to Thursday on a bed and breakfast basis, and £280 per night on Fridays and Saturdays

Book via thepigs.org.uk

The Pigs at Edgefield takes relaxation to the next level - literally.

Here every luxury room - and there are 18 of them - has its own private in-room spa facilities, including a sauna, private courtyard and firepit and some even have hot-tubs and steam rooms.

The Wallow, which is one of Norfolk's biggest spa rooms, has masses of space where you can do exactly that - it has a sauna, steam room and its own hot tub deck with a fire pit.

And set out over two floors the Sty in the Sky has gorgeous views across the Norfolk countryside in addition to its sauna, steam room, hot tub, drench shower and spa lounge, complete with a day bed.

Also open to non-residents, a range of Pigspa treatments is on offer, including massages and facials, plus manicures and pedicures to get your trotters into shape.

And relax...the Pigs offers a range of spa treatments - Credit: Daniella Self

Your day will get off to a good start with the Pigs 15-mile breakfast where local produce is the star of the show.

The Pigs is also legendary for its Sunday roast - finished off with a selection of desserts from its pudding table.

Charming Holt is a short drive away - as well as being a shopping hotspot loved by the royals when they're staying at Sandringham, there's a real buzz about its food scene.

In February Meadowsweet, run by former Morston Hall head chef Greg Anderson and his partner, Rebecca Williams, was awarded a Michelin star, less than a year after opening.

And Star Plain Stores has recently opened a Cheese and Wine Lounge, offering sharing boards and small plates in relaxed surroundings.