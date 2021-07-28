Things to do in Norfolk with children this summer

Published: 12:03 PM July 28, 2021

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

From free entertainment to fun family days out, here's a range of activities and events to do with the children this summer.

1. Dippy the Dinosaur

Norwich Cathedral is currently hosting Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast. To celebrate Dippy's arrival, Norwich is enjoying a summer of dinos with plenty of activities planned - including a colourful trail of 21 Tyrannosaurus Rexes around the city centre as part of the GoGoDiscover dinosaur trail.

GoGoDiscover 2021 T. rex Trail - Credit: DANIELLE BOODEN

Dippy will be at Norwich Cathedral until October 30 and the free exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Dippy the dinosaur is at Norwich Cathedral until October 30. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

2. Brick Dinos at The Forum in Norwich

The Forum is asking people to step back in time with a free family-friendly exhibition featuring a huge selection of dinosaurs created from LEGO.

The educational exhibition, which was created by artist Warren Elsmore with palaeontologists, features a range of prehistoric creatures from tiny insects to four-metre long raptors. It ties in with Dippy's visit to the city.

The exhibition is open until Monday, August 30, with a huge collection of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks.

Entry is by booked ticket only, to book visit here.

3. Head Out Not Home 2021

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is also hosting a music and street festival that takes place in Norwich city centre on Sunday afternoons from July 25 to September 5 at 2 to 5pm.

The free entertainment involves performances from local talent and performers from across the country.

Norwich BID said: "Perfect for families, couples, friends, and anyone who wants to enjoy the sunshine in the city with the welcome company of music, performance and more.

"Take in free live entertainment while exploring Norwich’s excellent array of shops, cafés, bars and restaurants, and get the most out of your summer."

There will be six stages on Gentleman’s Walk, St Gregory’s Green, Westlegate, Tombland, Riverside and the Millennium Plain.

Performers include local singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb, folk group Inlay, and musical duo The Foreign Locals.

4. Adventure Trails Norfolk

A new adventure trail opened in Lady Ferrers' Wood in Raynham Estate, near Fakenham, last week.

Odin Events brought the popular UK Adventure Trail to East Anglia for the first time. The woodland walk, designed for children aged two to 10, is open until August 31. It features "fantastic beings and magical creatures" for families to discover from dragons to pirates and aliens.

The Ackerman family enjoying the Adventure Trail in Lady Ferrer's Wood, East Raynham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Odin Events said: "Eagle-eyed adventurers can spot more than 80 characters nestling in the woods, with six themed zones to wander through.

"At just under 1.2km, the trail is the perfect length for little legs and usually takes between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.

"With so many things to look out for, there’s no danger of children getting bored, and each intrepid explorer will receive a trail booklet to keep track of what has been spotted in the woods."

Tickets should be booked online and entry to the trail is £8 per person, with children under two going in free.

For more information and to book tickets visit raynham.co.uk/go-wild-at-raynham-this-summer

5.Pensthorpe Natural Park Summer

Pensthorpe Natural Park hopes to get children outside into nature this summer after launching its Secret Garden Wildlife Trail.

Families can explore the park and nature reserve near Fakenham on missions which include finding keys to uncovering facts about the different species that live at Pensthorpe.

Other activities include pond dipping sessions, craft making activities and storytelling, to bird feeding and educational sessions in the Discovery Centre.

The trail is open until September 5 and adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (three to 16) are £11.95.

6. BeWILDerwood Summer

BeWILDerwood in Hoverton offers fun family days out this summer with "slippy slides and daring treetop climbs".

Tickets to the woodland adventure park should be pre-booked.

For more information visit norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

7. Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Tours to the Watatunga Wildlife Reserve in Watlington, near King's Lynn, are live until September.

Watatunga is home to rare deer and antelope, along with threatened birds like the great bustard.

Watatunga Wildife Reserve in Watlington, near King's Lynn, has attracted more than 1,000 people in its first season. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve - Credit: Watatunga

Families can book their own buggy and ride around the reserve in a guided tour and learn about the conservation of the birds and animals on site.

Guided four-seater buggy tours are priced at £60 and a six-seater buggy tour at £90.

For more information visit watatunga.co.uk/guided-tours