Innovative Christmas panto returns to Norfolk cafes

Danielle Lett

Published: 6:00 PM November 30, 2021
The two-person show stars Mark Finbow as Ebenezer Scrooge

This December A Biddy’s Christmas Carol is back by popular demand – and is the perfect way to help get you in the festive spirit. 

A Biddy’s Christmas Carol is an innovative, playful and faithful adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge - a cranky, old miser who makes life a misery for everyone who crosses his path until an evening of ghostly visitations forces a change in him for the better.  

Mark Finbow as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Biddy's Christmas Carol

The Keeper’s Daughter’s take on the Charles Dickens’ classic is quirky and contemporary, with just two actors playing all the parts; miserly old Ebenezer Scrooge, and his long-suffering clerk Bob Cratchit and his family, as well as the three famous spirits: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come. With puppets, improv and surprises, this is a gripping ghost story for friends and families.  

Mark Finbow, who runs the Norwich-based theatre company, plays Scrooge, while his co-performer, Norwich-based actor Rosalind Burt, takes on many of the other roles. This imaginative re-telling of the well-known Victorian tale is an hour long and is suitable for all those aged five and over. 

Mark Finbow as Ebenezer Scrooge

This popular show - which played to sold-out audiences in 2018 and 2019 - will be performed upstairs at Biddy’s in Norwich and Biddy’s in Aylsham between Tuesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 23, with multiple performances on some of the dates. 

Mark Finbow as Ebenezer Scrooge at Biddy's Tea Room in Norwich

Tickets are just £10 each (£7.50 for under-14s), and include mulled apple juice and homemade mince pies. Bookings can be made 

To find out more, visit keepersdaughter.com or biddystearoom.com 

