9 of the best places to go fishing in Norfolk

Published: 7:35 PM September 16, 2021

Barford Lakes has some great facilities available on the site - Credit: Evening News © 2005

From the Broads National park to the North Norfolk coast, Norfolk's waterways offer some of the best places to go fishing in the country.

Salt water fishing, private and public fishing locations can all be found throughout the county. Fresh water fishing is particularly good in Norfolk, with over 300sq km of lakes and rivers to try your luck in.

Norfolk's pedigree as a top fishing destination will be showcased this Sunday on BBC 2's Gone Fishing show with comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

Here are nine of the best places to go fishing in Norfolk.

1. Barford Lakes

Where: Chapel Street, Barford, Norwich NR9 4BJ

Barford has four lakes to cast your rod in, and even has a tackle shop on site. Barford has been a popular spot for fishing in Norfolk for years and is used as a match venue for competitive angling. The site offers something for everyone, whatever their ability.

Fly anglers have become fond of Rocklands Mere Fishery - Credit: Archant

2. Rocklands Mere Fishery

Where: Chapel Street, Rockland St Peter, Attleborough NR17 1UJ

Rocklands Mere has become a favourite of fly anglers due to the abundance of trout and coarse fishing to be had. The dedicated trout lake is stocked regularly and the site is renowned for its number of hatches in the spring and summer months.

The secluded Trimingham beach is great for coastal fishing - Credit: citizenside.com

3. Trimingham Beach

Where: located between Cromer and Mundesley on the north-east Norfolk coast

This secluded beach is a bit of a walk to get to, but is well worth making the effort. Cod and whiting is often caught during the winter and spring. Dover sole, silver eels and bass can also be found closer to shore using worm or crab baits.





Elbridge Mill is located along the North Walsham and Dilham canal - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

4. Edbridge Mill

Where: Happisburgh Road, North Walsham NR28 9QG

Edbridge Mill's banks and landing station offers the perfect spot to try your luck catching a range of fish including roach, pike and bream. Fishing here is free, making it a great choice for beginners. The North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust have worked hard to restore the waterway and rules are in place to protect fish stock.

Some big catches can be found at Cobbleacre Park - Credit: Archant

5. Cobbleacre Park

Where: Brick Kiln Road, Hevingham, Norwich NR10 5NL

The Cobbleacre complex offers fishing for all abilities, and is home to five different-sized lakes. The jewel of the crown is Mario's lake, which is the original, and one of the largest lakes at the site. Only 10 anglers are allowed to fish at this lake at a time, helping keep it uncrowded.

Deep water lies close to the shore at Weybourne beach

6. Weybourne Beach

Where: Beach Lane, Weybourne, Holt NR25 7AH

Weybourne beach makes for a brilliant spot to go fishing due to having deep water very close in. It is also easily accessible from the beach car park, meaning you haven''t got too far to travel with your kit.

Hickling Broad is a popular spot for fishing - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

7. Hickling Broad

Where: Potter Heigham NR12 0BW

The fertile water at Hickling Broad is great for boat angling for bream, roach, rudd and perch.The River Thurne feeds into the broad creating high salinity in the water. Day boats are available for hire at Whispering Reeds boatyard.

Wroxham Broad is a haven for silver fish - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

8. River Bure

Where: South Walsham Broad, Coltishall Common and Wroxham Broad

Fishing along the River Bure offers a wide range of fish to catch, notably bream, dace and trout. Both tidal and non-tidal parts of the river can make for a good day fishing and there are lots of spots along the river banks to cast your rod from.

River Ant has some great spots to fish along the river banks - Credit: Tom Barrett

9. River Ant

Where: Wayford Bridge, Ludham Bridge, Irstead and Barton Turf

River Ant is a tributary of the River Bure and is one of the shortest and narrowest rivers in the Broads. Fishing is best in the early morning or in the evening before there is lots of boat traffic. Barton Turf in particular is great for free fishing and can be most fruitful in the winter months.