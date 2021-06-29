Seven great North Norfolk Airbnbs for a unique and quirky getaway

Published: 3:57 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM June 29, 2021

With holidaying at home never more popular, the glorious sandy beaches and thriving coastal towns make North Norfolk one of the most desirable locations in the country.

While day-trippers can experience Norfolk at its best, there's something extra special about waking up in this part of the world and taking in that fresh Norfolk air or watching the sun set before bed.

Here are seven great Airbnb properties in North Norfolk which each offer something different - but all are located a short drive or walk from the beach for that essential Norfolk getaway.





The Potting Shed, Walsingham - Credit: Airbnb

The Potting Shed, Great Walsingham

Located half-way between Fakenham and Wells-next-the-Sea, the Potting Shed is a newly-renovated annexe with kingsize bed, large shower and free-standing bath.

It has a small open plan kitchen, fridge, two armchairs and wall-mounted TV and with a kettle, coffee machine and fresh milk provided, just enough for a delicious breakfast before you hit the beaches.

You'll have the sole access to the annexe and the terrace outside, perfect for soaking up the Norfolk sun on those warm summer evenings.

Dogs are allowed too

Price: £75 per night, minimum stay two nights.





The Good Shepherd Hut, Overstand - Credit: Airbnb

The Good Shepherd Hut, Overstrand

What better way to spend a quite romantic weekend together than to be tucked up in a cosy shepherd's hut after a barbecue under the stars in a private courtyard?

Located close to the beach at Overstrand is a lovely shepherd's hut that sleeps two and has a log burner and mini fridge. There's a separate shower room with toilet and a fire pit and barbecue.

Even better the hut is located behind a secure lockable gate to the side of a property.

Price: £61 per night, minimum stay two nights.

Gardeners Cottage, King's Lynn - Credit: Airbnb

Gardeners Cottage, King's Lynn

Tucked away close to King's Lynn's historic quayside is a lovely cottage in a private courtyard that make an excellent base for exploring the delights of north-west Norfolk.

With a large 24-hour car park a minute's walk away you can leave car safe while you explore the town on foot.

Gardeners Cottage has an open plan kitchen and newly fitted bathroom plus large double bed, large TV and secure courtyard for al fresco dining and somewhere safe for children and dogs to enjoy.

Price: £92 a night, five night minimum stay.

Sea Pink, Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Airbnb

Sea Pink, Wells-next-the-Sea

With off-street parking in the centre of Wells, Sea Pink already has plenty of appeal before considering it's two minutes away from Wells Quay with it's award-winning fish and chip shops, great restaurants and quirky shops. And of course that glorious Wells beach is only a 15-minute walk away.

Stylish modern furniture and furnishings are everywhere in this one bedroom holiday home that would perfectly suit a couple. - and with a coffee machine, smart TV and washing machine, you're perfectly set up in case the Norfolk weather decides not to shine for you.

Cost: £97 a night. Three night minimum stay.

Sexton's Place, Docking - Credit: Airbnb

Sexton's Place, Docking

How about an entire cottage with minimal decoration with bright white walls to give you space and time to breathe for all six guests in this three bedroom Airbnb?

Sexton's Place is all about peace and calm with its roll-top bath and White Company linen.

Luxury is the word in this bright, spacious and airy holiday home that's a short drive from Hunstanton and Brancaster.

Cost £226 per night. Minimum stay seven nights.

The Potting Shed, Fring - Credit: Airbnb

The Potting Shed, Fring

You can really escape to the country with another Potting Shed - this time a hidden getaway on the Fring Estate which features the novelty of an outdoor bath to watch the sun set on a perfect Norfolk summer's day.

There's a wet room, kingsize bed plus an open plan living room and kitchen area with luxury fittings plus an outside private terrace area.

The property has lovely views of Fring Hall and is surrounded by lush green trees and gorgeous scenery.

Keen walkers will be ideally situated to the Peddars Way which passes close to The Potting Shed.

Cost: £228 per night, three night minimum stay.

Happy Valley, Grimston - Credit: Airbnb

Happy Valley, Grimston

Located at Grimston near King's Lynn, Happy Valley offers a luxurious stay in hand-crafted wood cabins. The smaller cabins have private toilets and showers, the larger cabins come with a private hot tub all in 200 acres of woodland. Smaller bell tents have a shared toilet/shower.

There's acres of woodland to explore full of wildlife plus a large pond with a bridged island. You'll have the whole cabin to yourself - and some of them sleep up to 16 people. Perfect for a long overdue with friends and family. Parties and events are not allowed though.

Cost is from £2.599 a night for the largest cabin. Minimum stay three nights.

Price are for guidance only, they are likely to change based on availability and season.