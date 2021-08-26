Published: 10:36 AM August 26, 2021

From the Little Ouse to the Yare, Norfolk is blessed with having some of the most beautiful waterways in the country.

There are many river walks to explore in the county, which offer a great opportunity to enjoy Norfolk's wildlife and historical landmarks.

Here are seven river walks to explore in Norfolk.

1. Wensum Riverside Walk

Taking in the city sights of Norwich, the Wensum Riverside Walk travels from the city centre to Hellesdon. It passes well-known landmarks such as Cow Tower, which was part of the city’s medieval defences and the cathedral.

The walk also passed Pull’s Ferry, a medieval water gate, which is one of the most photographed spots in the city. You can start and finish the walk from several places, but the train station is a good place to start.

The route is accessible by wheelchair and pushchair.

Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth used to keep Saxon raiders at bay - Credit: Eastern Daily Press 2015

2. Burgh Castle Walk

This walk begins at one of the best-preserved roman sites in the country and also offers stunning views of the Broadland landscape. The Burgh Castle ruins are from a Roman fort built in 3rd Century AD that used to keep Saxon raiders at bay.

Located just a few miles from Great Yarmouth, Burgh Castle walk is fully wheelchair and pushchair accessible thanks to a boardwalk that crosses the reedbed along the mouth of the River Waveney.

It is an easy 1.5-mile loop, making it perfect for an afternoon stroll. It is easily accessible by bus and car.

The River Yare on a cold, frosty morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

3. Yare Valley Walk

This popular walk follows the River Yare from Bowthorpe Southern Park all the way to Marston Marshes and travels through a number of different habitats.

Four nature reserves can be visited along the walk - Marston Marshes, Danby Wood, Earlham Park Woods and Bowthorpe Marsh. The walk also goes past the man-made broad at the University of East Anglia.

A boardwalk was built by the Norwich Fringe Project along this section, making it accessible in wet conditions. Although be warned, after periods of heavy rain, some sections can become rather muddy.

The Bramerton riverside walk passes by the Water's Edge pub

4. Bramerton Riverside Walks

This walk forms part of the Wherryman’s Way, a long trail that stretches from Norwich to Great Yarmouth. Bramerton has a unique geology of shelly, sandy deposits which gives the feeling of walking along cliffs rather than a ridge overlooking marsh and the River Yare.

You can find an abundance of wildlife in the area such as ducks, geese and perhaps a kingfisher. The walk begins at Bramerton Common and parking is available.

There is also a pub on route which serves traditional pub fare throughout the week.

The sun rises over Acle Bridge - Credit: citizenside.com

5. Weaver’s Way

Weaver’s Way is a 4.5km circular route that travels past a section of the River Bure. There is a lot of history to spot along the way, including a church constructed around 950 AD, and there has been a river crossing at Acle Bridge since 1101 AD.

Acle Bridge has a chequered history and is thought to be haunted by the ghost of Josiah Burge, who was murdered on the bridge by a man seeking revenge for the death of his sister.

The River Chet bear Loddon is a great place for spotting wildlife - Credit: Archant

6. Loddon Marshes Walk

This short walk takes you from the High Street of Loddon to the serene River Chet, passing grazing marshes that have been unchanged for many years.

Butterbur grows along the banks of the river, whose leaves were used traditionally for wrapping butter. If you are lucky, you may spot a kingfisher or marsh harrier nearby.

The Holy Trinity Church, which dominates the sky line, is also worth a visit.

The Little Ouse travels through the town of Thetford - Credit: Archant

7. Little Ouse Path

The Little Ouse Trail is approximately 15km in length and travels from Thetford station to Brandon station.

It follows the slow and winding course of the Little Ouse and allows you to explore a wide range of landscapes in the Brecks, as well as the market town of Thetford. It is predominantly flat and has plenty of opportunities for detours to make it a circular walk.

On leaving the station, turn left down Station Road towards the town centre. Turn right onto London Road and follow signs for Thetford Priory.