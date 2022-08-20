Five creative courses you can try your hand at in Norwich

5 creative courses you can try your hand at in Norwich. Ceramicist Marion Stuart working at StudioDo. Picture: Supplied by Marion Stuart - Credit: Supplied by Marion Stuart

With Norwich offering all manner of talented creatives, it is the perfect place to dabble in a new craft yourself.

Here are a few to try your hand at, with something for everything.

1. Reclaym Studio

Reclaym Studio has just launched its first set of beginner workshops, starting in September.

September marks two years of Nathalie Hammond, of by.noo ceramics and Eleanor Torbati having their Norwich studio space, ready to launch workshops and events. "We just can’t wait to share our love of clay with the people or Norwich and Norfolk.

"We are looking to offer a more intimate class with lots of support for individuals who have never touched clay before and have always been wanting to give it a go."

2. Artpocket

Artpocket is an arts organisation located on Muspole Street, Norwich, offering a range of creative courses, and working with local partners, schools and organisations.

Check out their website to find out if anything looks right for you!

3. StudioDo

Located off Unthank Road, StudioDo offer a selection of intimate and friendly classes for all abilities.

Marion and Scott Stuart opened StudioDo together in 2011. They were one of the first ceramic studios in the country to run open access memberships.

Opening at a time when they believed interest in ceramics was in decline, they are now in perfect company, with many practicing the art.

4. Wensum Lodge

Wensum Lodge, situated off King Street, offer a range of courses at various levels, for those wishing to start out as a hobby or professionally.

The classes are tutored by talented practicing local artists, such as jeweller Lily Read.

5. Norwich Printmaking Hub

Norwich Printmaking Hub are a not-for-profit printmaking studio on King Street.

They offer a course for a multitude of printmaking techniques, including lino cutting, etching, letterpress, screen print and monotype.

There are available slots for the September courses if you hurry.











